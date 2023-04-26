Alliance ONE: A Carnival of Culture, Innovation, and Sustainability at Alliance University that Celebrated India's G20 Presidency

BENGALURU, India , April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance University held a one-of-a-kind annual carnival, Alliance ONE that was entirely executed by the students and brought together students, staff, faculty, and communities from all quarters of the University to encapsulate the spirit of India and the country's vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' as it assumed the G20 Presidency.

Participants of Alliance ONE – the unique intra-university carnival of Alliance University presenting, performing and playing during the competition and winners taking away the trophy

The 3-day event was driven by one of the most critical priorities of India's G20 Presidency – 'Accelerating Progress on SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals)' as laid out by the United Nations. Participants converged as teams to represent an Indian state without necessarily belonging to the one they represented. Alliance ONE had competitions around three verticals: FUNCTIONAL, where participants proposed solutions with perspectives of liberal arts, law, technology, and business to SDG challenges; CULTURAL, where participants performed on themes centric to the states through dance, drama, music, and fashion; and PHYSICAL, where teams competed in different sports tasks. The competitions were judged by accomplished professionals from academia, industry, and arts.

The Chief Guest of Alliance ONE, Dr. Shalini Rajneesh (IAS), Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Planning, Programme Monitoring & Statistics and Department of Youth Empowerment & Sports, Government of Karnataka, lauded the efforts of the University in creating a unique event emphasizing the importance of youth becoming the changemakers for a sustainable future in her keynote address.

During the valedictory, Mr. Abhay G. Chebbi, Pro-Chancellor, Alliance University commended the efforts of more than 700 students and 50 faculty & staff members to make Alliance ONE an unforgettable event. Dr. Indu K Murthy, Principal Research Scientist and Head of the Climate, Environment, and Sustainability Sector, Center for Study of Science, Technology, and Policy (CSTEP) as the Guest of Honour spoke on the importance of becoming aware of the efforts required in protecting the planet. Dr. Punith Cariappa, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Student Administration and Affairs), Alliance University presented the concluding remarks.

Alliance ONE concluded on a high note with the team representing Karnataka emerging as the overall champions followed by teams from Odisha and Chhattisgarh; team Goa won the functional round; Uttar Pradesh, the cultural round. Karnataka also won the physical round. Alliance University has yet again proven its commitment to excellence in education and in developing the next generation of leaders who will make a meaningful impact in society.

Please visit - https://www.alliance.edu.in/au-events/one-2023/

About Alliance University

Situated in a massive green acreage in the city of Bangalore, Karnataka, Alliance University is South India's first private university and is recognized by University Grants Commission, New Delhi. Alliance reimagines the idea of the University by creating a community that leads the charge against the complex challenges of the 21st century. The university conceives research to be the essence of all teaching and learning practices. A unity between research and teaching is promoted to extend the frontiers of knowledge to solve real-world problems at the local, national, and global scale. For this purpose, the university seeks to be the nerve centre of interaction between the industry, the government, the civil society, and the community at large. In times when technological and social change is transforming the very idea of employability, the university embraces the increasing diversity of specializations while retaining the impulse to unify all knowledge. Alliance University offers baccalaureate concentrations, postgraduate offerings, doctoral degree programs and several professional certificate programs in business, liberal arts, law, and engineering.

