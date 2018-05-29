Alliance One Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Call; Save-The-Date for Investor and Analyst Day

The Investor and Analyst Day will provide insight into the Company's operations, strategic goals, and commitment to shareholder value as well as offer networking opportunities with AOI's leadership team. A more detailed agenda for the Investor and Analyst Day will be provided at a later date. Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending are encouraged to contact jbailey@aointl.com. A live webcast of the Investor and Analyst Day presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.aointl.com.

The dial in number for the fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2018 call is (877) 260-1479 or outside the U.S. (334) 323-0522, and the conference ID is 8903737. Those seeking to listen to the call may access a live broadcast on the Alliance One website. Please visit www.aointl.com 15 minutes in advance to register.

For those who are unable to listen to the live event on June 7, 2018, a replay will be available by telephone from 11:00 a.m. ET Thursday, June 7, 2018 through 11:00 a.m. ET Tuesday, June 12, 2018. To access the replay, dial (888) 203-1112 within the U.S., or (719) 457-0820 outside the U.S., and enter access code 8903737.

Any replay, rebroadcast, transcript or other reproduction of this conference call, other than the replay accessible by calling the number above, has not been authorized by Alliance One and is strictly prohibited. Investors should be aware that any unauthorized reproduction of this conference call may not be an accurate reflection of its contents.

Alliance One International is an agricultural company that delivers value-added products and services to businesses and customers, and is a trusted provider of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products, ingredients and services.

