AOI recently announced investments in compelling market opportunities in the e-liquids, industrial hemp and legal Canadian cannabis industries as part of its 'One Tomorrow' transformation initiative. Announced in February 2018, the objective of the 'One Tomorrow' initiative is to drive future growth opportunities and reshape the AOI brand as the trusted provider of responsibly produced, independently verified, sustainable, and traceable agricultural products and services.

The recent investments in the new business lines build upon the strength of AOI's core operations, institutional knowledge, operational expertise and corporate values.

Pieter Sikkel, Alliance One's President and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "Bryan comes to AOI with an extensive background in consumer-facing products that will be a strong asset for us as we move forward with our 'One Tomorrow' transformation initiative. His experience in leveraging the history and knowledge of an existing company to launch and scale new brands is an excellent fit for the needs of our evolving business. We are excited that Bryan has decided to join our team."

Mr. Mazur received an M.B.A. in Marketing and International Business from Indiana University Bloomington, located in Bloomington, Ind., and a B.A. in Business Administration and Management from Baldwin-Wallace College, located in Berea, Ohio. He also studied at the University of Manchester – Manchester Business School.

About Alliance One International, Inc.

Alliance One International is an agricultural company that delivers value-added products and services to businesses and customers, and is a trusted provider of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliance-one-international-announces-new-executive-vice-president-global-specialty-products-300642153.html

SOURCE Alliance One International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aointl.com

