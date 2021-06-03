Alliance One Subsidiary Partners with Bayer Crop Science to Enhance Farmer Livelihoods in Brazil

"One of our Company's top priorities is the improvement of farmer livelihoods." Tweet this

During the 2020 growing season, Alliance One Brazil implemented a pilot project with 2,300 farmers to evaluate interest in future program participation. The team found that farmers appreciated the support and guidance related to maize in addition to the ongoing support related to tobacco.

As a result of the positive feedback from the farmers, Alliance One Brazil will implement this project across its full farmer base throughout the 2021 crop season. Over the next three years, Alliance One Brazil intends to expand the project to include other crops, and AOI will evaluate how the project could be expanded throughout the Company's global operations.

"One of our Company's top priorities is the improvement of farmer livelihoods," Moura added. "By providing the necessary support to enhance the crops that they are already growing, we are providing our contracted farmers with the tools they need to diversify their income. In addition, crop diversification is becoming increasingly important as extreme weather patterns impact crop production. We are excited about the potential for this project and the potential for AOI to scale it at a global level in the future."

About Alliance One International, LLC

Alliance One International, LLC is a leading independent leaf tobacco supplier. Working with tobacco farmers in 20 countries around the world, Alliance One International is recognized for producing sustainable and traceable leaf tobacco. For more information, visit www.aointl.com.

SOURCE Alliance One International, LLC

