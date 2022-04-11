Alliance Pharma Appoints Patrick Bennett as Chief Executive Officer

MALVERN, Pa., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Pharma, a leader in small and large molecule bioanalytical services in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, announces that Patrick Bennett has been named Chief Executive Officer. Bennett has more than 30 years of experience in the industry, including 25 years in leadership roles at various bioanalytical contract research organizations, most recently as Vice President, Strategy and Development at PPD Laboratories. Prior to PPD, Bennett served as the Director of Global Strategic Marketing at ThermoFisher Scientific, and at various executive level positions with Tandem Labs. Frank Li, Founder of Alliance Pharma, is transitioning leadership to Bennett but will remain a key member of the Alliance team and serve as its President and on its Board of Directors. Throughout his career, Patrick has developed broad bioanalytical expertise and established a strong reputation as a leader and innovator in laboratory operations. In his most recent roles, he established biomarker, cell and gene therapy operations, and a state-of-the-art bioanalytical lab in China.

Patrick Bennett

"Alliance will execute an aggressive global growth strategy, and there is no one more timely, skilled, or better suited to lead Alliance than Pat. His operational expertise, global experience, long-term relationship-driven nature, and exceptional communication skills are a perfect fit for Alliance," explained Dave Patteson, Chairman of the Board at Alliance and a Partner at Ampersand, Alliance's principal owner.

“Frank Li has founded, built, grown and led an exceptional bioanalytical service offering and team of premier scientists, serving the pharma/biopharma industry. Our vision is to build upon this knowledge and experience, allowing Alliance to fulfill its mission as a complete global bioanalytical service provider for all drug modalities,” Patrick Bennett, New CEO of Alliance Pharma, commented.

About Alliance Pharma

Founded in 2008, Alliance is a contract research organization (CRO) in Malvern, PA just outside of Philadelphia that specializes in advanced bioanalytical research services for both small and large molecule drugs, as well as drug metabolism studies to support pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies' drug discovery and development programs. Alliance's mission is to build a trusted partnership with our clients to support their successful drug development programs. Our business philosophy is based on a foundation of trust, professional ethics, scientific excellence and regulatory compliance. http://www.alliancepharmaco.com/

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm with more than $2 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston and Amsterdam, Ampersand leverages its unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. Additional information about Ampersand is available at ampersandcapital.com.

Contact:

Jiawei Tang

215-859-7409

[email protected]

SOURCE Alliance Pharma