Alliance Physical Therapy Partners Announces New CEO

Leaver is a licensed physical therapist with an MBA from University of Michigan and Board Certification in healthcare management, having earning the distinguished Fellow of American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) Credential. Prior to joining Alliance, Leaver worked at ATI Physical Therapy as Vice President of Operations for Washington State.

Earlier in his career, Leaver held clinical management positions with a number of providers, including Flexeon Rehabilitation, located in Oakbrook, Illinois; Sparrow Hospital, located in Lansing, Michigan; and Physiotherapy Associates, located in Grand Ledge, Michigan. He also spent eight years with Land Rover Group in the U.K. where he established and managed multi-site clinical care of work-related musculoskeletal injuries; health, safety and ergonomics programs; and consultation on new vehicle programs as Manager of Industrial Physiotherapy Services/Senior Manufacturing Ergonomist.

"Alliance's growth and success is rooted in the core mission of delivering superior, quality and compassionate service to partners and patients alike. With Richard at the helm, especially during the current pandemic and economic crisis, the Board is confident Alliance is positioned to thrive," said Joseph LaPorta, Alliance Chairman.

"Alliance has built an incredible team and national footprint by staying focused on the mission of being the premier provider and employer of choice in the industry," said Leaver. "I am excited to leverage my experience to lead Alliance on the next phase of growth."

About Alliance Physical Therapy Partners, LLC

Alliance Physical Therapy Partners, LLC is focused on three key areas – physical therapy practice owners, hospitals and industrial worksites. Alliance acquires private physical therapy practices across the U.S. to provide practice owners the opportunity to expand their footprint while receiving operational guidance and financial support. Alliance partners with hospitals by providing white-labeled contracted therapy services to help hospitals meet the needs of patients, without the stress and costs of managing it internally. Alliance supports industrial worksites by preventing on-site injury because healthy employees means a healthy business and bottom-line. For more information, visit www.allianceptp.com.

SOURCE Alliance Physical Therapy Partners

Related Links

https://www.allianceptp.com

