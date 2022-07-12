Alliance Physical Therapy Partners Announces Partnership with Excel Rehab & Sports

Alliance Physical Therapy Partners expands its footprint through partnership with multi-state outpatient therapy group

CLEMSON, S.C. and CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Physical Therapy Partners (Alliance PTP), a portfolio company of BPOC, is delighted to announce the expansion of its footprint into South Carolina and Tennessee through partnership with six outpatient physical therapy clinics making up Excel Rehab & Sports (Excel).

"The Excel Rehab & Sports team's focus on service excellence and patient-first philosophy is synonymous with Alliance Physical Therapy Partners," Alliance PTP CEO Richard Leaver said. "I have no doubt Excel will strengthen our alliance and complement our existing partners."

This partnership retains Excel's service model and brand with new-found access to Alliance PTP's supportive services including accounting and finance, hiring and retention, marketing, revenue cycle expertise, and clinic operations.

"We could not be more excited about our future and what our new strategic partnership with Alliance PTP will make possible," Tim Moore, Principal and Chief Financial Operating Officer for Excel Rehab & Sports said. "Our patient-first mission has always been central to who we are and informs our decision-making as a company. The Alliance mission aligns perfectly and will strengthen and sustain our ability to continue to deliver unmatched care to more patients and more communities."

Specialty programs offered at Excel Rehab & Sports include:

Occupational therapy

Dry needling

Hand therapy

Pelvic health

Work hardening & conditioning

Virtual PT

About Alliance Physical Therapy Partners

Alliance PTP is a leading, national physical therapy operator with 14 distinct outpatient physical therapy brands comprising 100+ locations and a network of 450+ licensed clinicians. In addition to providing physical therapy, Alliance PTP provides industrial injury prevention services, contract therapy services, custom orthotics, and electronic medical records software to third parties. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Alliance PTP is committed to delivering quality and compassionate services for patients nationwide. For more information, visit allianceptp.com .

About BPOC

Founded in 1996, BPOC is a Chicago-based private equity firm that invests exclusively in healthcare companies and is one of the nation's most experienced investors in the industry having raised five funds with total capital commitments of nearly $1.8 billion. BPOC has invested in numerous providers, manufacturing, outsourcing, distribution and information technology companies through growth equity, management buyouts and leveraged recapitalizations www.bpoc.com .

Contact: Samantha Lewakowski

Marketing Manager, Alliance Physical Therapy Partners

616-356-5000 | [email protected]

SOURCE Alliance Physical Therapy Partners