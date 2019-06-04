Alliance Physical Therapy Partners Appoints Chief Financial Officer

"We are excited to have Dan serve as Chief Financial Officer. He brings significant experience to the role, both in healthcare related financial management and accounting experience. He has demonstrated his passion for healthcare and improving patient outcomes. We look forward to working alongside him to implement the latest patient-facing and back-office technologies to support our partners," said Mark Andrzejewski, Alliance Chief Executive Officer.

Upon joining Alliance, Shockley brings a record of accomplishment in Private Equity and Corporate Finance, specifically in the healthcare sector. He enjoys integrating the latest technology to help manage patient interactions and back office functions. Dan is relocating to Grand Rapids from the Detroit area with his wife, Jaime, and three children. Dan obtained his MBA from the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business and he has an undergraduate degree in Accounting from Michigan State University's Eli Broad College of Business.

About Alliance Physical Therapy Partners

Alliance Physical Therapy Partners is focused on acquiring private physical therapy practices across the U.S. to provide practice owners the opportunity to expand their footprint while receiving operational guidance and financial support. The Alliance Physical Therapy Partners team includes former private practice owners, direct marketing professionals and operations experts who have experience running and growing successful healthcare organizations. Alliance has over 1,000 employees serving nearly 140 sites in 24 states, comprised of outpatient clinics, worksite locations and hospital contracts. For more information, visit www.allianceptp.com.

