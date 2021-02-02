Alliance Physical Therapy Partners Launches Outpatient Therapy EMR Software

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. , Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Physical Therapy Partners (AlliancePTP), operators of Agile Virtual Care and a leading provider of therapy solutions and injury prevention services, announced today the launch of a comprehensive electronic medical record (EMR) platform named AgileEMR™.

Designed with simplicity in mind and specifically for outpatient therapy practitioners, the cloud-based solution was created, designed and developed by therapists, for therapists.

Having been successfully implemented and used at AlliancePTP clinics for more than a decade, the software is now being made available to all outpatient therapy practitioners working in any size outpatient business or hospital-based rehabilitation department. AgileEMR can bring together all the necessary elements of documentation, compliance, billing and care coordination into one comprehensive platform.

"After more than 10 years of development and over one million patient accounts created, AgileEMR offers clinicians a compliant and user-friendly option that is one of the most customizable rehabilitation patient management solutions in the industry," said Richard Leaver, Chief Executive Officer of AlliancePTP. "AgileEMR is a proven low-cost solution to help clinics and rehabilitation departments control expenses."

In addition to making life easier for clinical staff through benefits like remote access, simplified scheduling and seamless billing functions, AgileEMR developers embedded the highest levels of security available for the safety of patient data.

The solution has features geared toward automated patient journey workflows, template management, fully integrated billing, practice management, clerical and clinical work queues, auto-fax capabilities, MIPS reporting, financial analytics, and customizable business intelligence reporting.

AgileEMR offers ample customization options—including the ability to set unique permissions for each type of user—and can improve efficiency and eliminate lost revenue through a design that allows users to easily navigate the system without wasting valuable time.

While AgileEMR incorporates the foundational components that clinicians need to efficiently run their practices through a central platform, it's flexible enough to integrate with third-party offerings to enhance the patient experience and operational effectiveness.

From demo to implementation and ongoing use, AgileEMR's staff is committed to working with its partners to ensure the software is best organized to meet user needs. A dedicated support team is also available to ensure any questions are answered promptly.

AgileEMR's pricing structure is transparent, fixed and easy to understand. The solution has no sign-up fee or long-term contracts, along with standard partner pricing. A pricing promise helps plan for the future, locking in the fixed rate for an extended period.

"AgileEMR is on a mission to make things easy for the sole practitioner, multi-site practices and everyone in between," Leaver said.

A video featuring Leaver further discussing the benefits of the AgileEMR platform can be found here. Clinic leadership or practitioners interested in learning more about AgileEMR can request a free demo of the platform and start a free 30-day trial by visiting AgileTherapyEMR.com.



About AgileEMR

Owned by Alliance Physical Therapy Partners—operators of Agile Virtual Care and a leading provider of therapy solutions and injury prevention services—AgileEMR is a comprehensive outpatient therapy electronic medical record (EMR) platform designed specifically for physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech-language pathology practitioners in any size outpatient or hospital-based company. Touting an array of services, the cloud-based solution provides compliant and accurate documentation and billing, with the option to integrate outside revenue cycle management, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health management functions, all under the highest levels of data security available.

