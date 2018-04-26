Alliance Physical Therapy Partners relocates to the Midwest and adds Richard Leaver as its Chief Operating Officer

"Our mission is to empower the community of outstanding physical therapists in our network by introducing new efficiencies through the implementation of established best practices," said Mark Andrzejewski, CEO of Alliance Physical Therapy Partners. "Richard Leaver's extensive management experience in working with physical therapy and sports medicine providers will add further depth and expertise to our management team."

Most recently, Mr. Leaver was Vice President of Clinical Operations at ATI Physical Therapy, a national provider of outpatient rehabilitation & sports medicine services. During Mr. Leaver's tenure he managed the Company's entry into Washington State and integrated two acquired medium-sized outpatient physical therapy providers, while also increasing clinic operational performance metrics to improve utilization, units per visit, and other key areas. Over a two-year period of operations under his direction, both EBITDA and operating revenue for the integrated locations were significantly increased.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Leaver held clinical management positions with a number of providers, including Flexeon Rehabilitation, located in Oakbrook, Illinois; Sparrow Hospital, located in Lansing, Michigan; and Physiotherapy Associates, located in Grand Ledge, Michigan. He also spent eight years with Land Rover Group in the U.K. where he established and managed multi-site clinical care of work-related musculoskeletal injuries; health, safety and ergonomics programs; and consultation on new vehicle programs as Manager of Industrial Physiotherapy Services/Senior Manufacturing Ergonomist.

Mr. Leaver is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, a member of the American Physical Therapy Association, and a full member of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy.

"I am excited to join the Alliance Physical Therapy team to help grow and develop the company to become the premier provider and employer of choice in the industry, said Richard Leaver, COO of Alliance Physical Therapy Partners. "It is an honor to join the senior leadership team of Alliance, a company that is committed to providing the highest quality of patient care in a compassionate and fiscally responsible manner."

Following the acquisition of the U.S. operations of Agility Health earlier this year, Alliance Physical Therapy Partners is moving its headquarters to Agility Health's former headquarters in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

"The Grand Rapids office has a wealth of existing talent and infrastructure that we benefitted from with the Agility Health transaction. We're excited to call Grand Rapids our home," commented Mr. Andrzejewski.

About Alliance Physical Therapy Partners, LLC

Alliance Physical Therapy Partners, LLC is an affiliate of GPB Capital Holdings, LLC and is focused on acquiring private physical therapy practices across the U.S. to provide practice owners the opportunity to expand their footprint while receiving operational guidance and financial support. The Alliance Physical Therapy Partners team includes former private practice owners, direct marketing professionals and operations experts who have experience running and growing successful healthcare organizations. For more information, visit www.allianceptp.com.

About GPB Capital Holdings, LLC

GPB Capital Holdings, LLC is a New York-based alternative asset management firm's focusing on acquiring income-producing private companies. GPB Capital seeks to provide its portfolio companies with the strategic planning, managerial insight, and capital needed to enable strong businesses to achieve the next level of growth and profitability. GPB Capital has approximately $1.8 billion in assets under managementi and has acquired or invested in more than 160 portfolio companies. For more information, please visit www.gpb-cap.com.

