Alliance Precast Industries Selects Epicor ERP to Support Digital Transformation

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth announced today that Alliance Precast Industries (API) has selected its global enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution, Epicor ERP, to develop greater automation capabilities and enable business growth.

API is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The company, which was founded in 1997, is an industry-leading manufacturer in supplying precast reinforced concrete products for Malaysia's infrastructure and building industries. API has achieved remarkable growth and recognition in the industry, with an impressive portfolio of developments including the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) and the Penang International Airport.

To meet the demands of such large scale construction projects, API has established six factories across Malaysia. However, the company soon realized that to support continued growth, they needed a new ERP system to enable greater efficiency, productivity, and business process automation.

"Meeting rapidly changing market demands with high-quality products is essential to our success," said a spokesperson from API. "We needed an ERP system that could reduce waste and minimize errors to improve our speed and efficiency in meeting customer demand. Purposefully built for manufacturers as a single end-to-end business software solution, we are confident Epicor ERP will help our company streamline processes and improve customer responsiveness, making it a perfect fit for our business."

Without any prior computerized system in place, API's invoicing and sales orders were manual processes, which slowed down employees and created inefficiencies. With Epicor ERP, data from one source will be used to create business documents such as invoices and purchase orders that become part of the automated work processes. Amidst today's enterprise data deluge, this automation is a tremendous business opportunity because it means API will not only have the ability to do more with the same amount resources, but it will also enable managers to gain improved visibility of the operations and help them make better, faster decisions that supports business growth.

Vincent Tang, regional vice president for Asia at Epicor Software said, "We are very excited to be partnering with API to help them achieve their expansion and future success. Our industry-specific Epicor ERP solution for manufacturers delivers out-of-the-box functionality that closely maps to API's needs. This gives them the ability to make data and transactions flow efficiently throughout the organization and enhance collaboration, making them fit for greater growth in the future."

