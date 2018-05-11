Alliance Property Systems Drives Profits with Yardi Voyager Platform

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676064/Yardi_Logo.jpg )

"To succeed in a competitive market with tight margins, the company strives to streamline internal processes," said Leigh Hoffman, Alliance's president and CEO. One way Alliance achieves this is by using Yardi software. To create a full business solution, Alliance has added products from the Yardi® Condo Suite to its Voyager platform. Integrated online services and automated workflows for payments, procurement, invoice processing and more increase productivity and reduce costs.

"We can grow exponentially while keeping our administrative costs down, even with more properties, thanks to Voyager. Doing more online and automating workflows serves our customers better and drives our profits," Jason Hoffman said.

The Voyager platform also includes mobile tools and apps for managers on the move - which perfectly fits Alliance's business model of roving property management. Managers oversee multiple communities and are frequently onsite to ensure quality service to residents.

"Yardi delivers end-to-end business solutions that enable real estate companies of every size in every market to operate more efficiently and profitably while better serving their clients, and that's exactly what Alliance has achieved," said Terri Dowen, senior vice president of sales for Yardi.

About Alliance Property Systems

Founded in 1990, Alliance Property Systems is based in Plantation and Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and led by a father-son team, Leigh Hoffman and Jason Hoffman. The company provides comprehensive HOA and condominium association management services along with commercial real estate management. For more information, visit alliancepropertysystems.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information about how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

