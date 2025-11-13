Alliance Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Alliance Laundry Systems

Nov 13, 2025, 07:00 ET

  • Revenue increased 14% vs. prior year with strong performance across all end markets 
  • Net Income of $32.9 million reflecting robust topline, cost optimization and manufacturing leverage
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 16% vs. prior year from high demand and operational execution 
  • Advanced innovation leadership with launch of industry's largest stack tumbler and new payment technology solution for the Vended market
  • Strengthened balance sheet with repayment of debt with IPO proceeds in October 2025

RIPON, Wis., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Laundry Systems (NYSE: ALH) ("Alliance" or the "Company"), the global leader in commercial laundry equipment, announced results today for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"Alliance delivered strong performance in our first reported quarter as a public company with double-digit growth on both the top and bottom line, and disciplined execution on our strategic initiatives," said Michael Schoeb, CEO of Alliance Laundry. "Using proceeds from our successful IPO in October, we meaningfully reduced leverage while investing in our key long-term growth opportunities. Our balanced capital allocation strategy and relentless focus on quality and reliability enhance our position as the leading, pure-play commercial laundry systems manufacturer."

THIRD QUARTER 2025 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Net revenues were $437.6 million, an increase of 14% compared to $384.3 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by both strong volume performance and low to mid-single digit price increases. The strong performance across both North America and International reportable segments was due to continued robust demand across the Vended, On-Premise Laundry (OPL), and Commercial-In-Home (CIH) end markets. The high demand reflects the attractive total cost of ownership offering Alliance provides that addresses continued customer needs for durable and reliable commercial laundry solutions. 

Net income was $32.9 million, an increase of 620% compared to net loss of $(6.3) million in the prior year quarter. Net income improvement in the quarter was driven by strong operating performance, lower interest expense, and refinancing expenses in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income was $48.4 million, a 47% increase versus the prior year period. Net income margin expanded year-over-year to 8%, an increase of 920 basis points.

Adjusted EBITDA was $110.8 million, an increase of 16% compared to $95.9 million in the prior year quarter. The increase reflects strong revenue growth, disciplined operating expense management and continued strategic investments in product innovation, and commercial and corporate functions to support long-term growth and public company infrastructure. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded year-over-year to 25%, an increase of 40 basis points. 

THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT

North America revenue was $330.7 million, an increase of 14%, compared to $289.2 million in the prior year quarter with strong double digit growth across all three end markets, driven by a combination of mid-single digit price increases, and low double digit increases in volume.

North America Adjusted EBITDA was $95.4 million, an increase of 13%, compared to $84.2 million for the prior year quarter. Performance was driven by gross margin expansion including manufacturing efficiencies, offset by strategic investments to support future value creation initiatives. Tariff impact in the quarter was $3.5 million and was largely offset by price increases.

International revenue was $106.9 million, an increase of 12%, compared to $95.1 million for the prior year quarter. Growth was balanced across mature and developing markets, with approximately one-third of the increase attributable to each of volume, price, and favorable foreign exchange.

International Adjusted EBITDA was $25.7 million, an increase of 9%, compared to $23.4 million for the prior year quarter with strong topline performance partially offset by customer and product mix. The Company's local-for-local manufacturing strategy resulted in limited tariff exposure in the quarter.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

  • Strengthened capital structure with repricing of Term Loan B facility resulting in a 25 basis point interest rate reduction, and a voluntary $135.0 million debt paydown, positioning the Company for future interest savings.
  • Showcased leading innovation at Clean Show 2025 with product and technology launches including:
    • Industry's largest stack tumbler: 55-pound stack tumbler that provides greater drying capacity and laundromat owners another tool to drive greater revenue.
    • Scan-Pay-Wash: industry's first cashless payment technology solution that does not require an app download.
  • Acquired Metropolitan Laundry Machinery Sales, a proven laundry equipment distributor serving customers across the greater New York area, expanding Alliance's direct presence in the attractive Northeast market.
  • Launched Stax-X stacked washer dryer, the first product fully developed at Alliance's engineering facility in Thailand. Aligned with Alliance's local-for-local manufacturing strategy, Stax-X is designed for regional markets with its combined washer-extractor and tumble dryer that saves floor space and provides commercial-grade performance.

POST-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Completed successful IPO on October 9, 2025, following which Alliance used net proceeds from the IPO and cash on-hand to repay $525.0 million of debt to deliver a 3.1x IPO adjusted net leverage ratio1. The Term Loan repricing combined with the repayment delivers an approximate $46.0 million annualized interest savings at current debt levels.
  • Received a one notch credit rating upgrade from S&P Global to B+ (positive) and an outlook upgrade from Moody's Ratings to B2 (positive).

1 IPO adjusted net leverage ratio reflects September 30, 2025 Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted for the debt repayment of $505.7 million related to IPO proceeds.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Alliance will host a conference call to discuss this quarter's results at 8:00 am Eastern Time today, November 13, 2025.

To listen to the conference call, a live audio webcast will be available on the Alliance's Investor Relations website at https://ir.alliancelaundry.com/news-events/ir-calendar. A replay of the webcast will be available after the call.

To participate in the conference call, analysts and investors can dial 1 (800) 267-6316 and international participants can dial 1 (203) 518-9783. The Conference ID is ALH3Q25. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

ABOUT ALLIANCE LAUNDRY

Alliance Laundry makes the world cleaner as a provider of the highest quality commercial laundry systems. Our laundry solutions are available under five respected brands, sold and supported by a global network of select distributors. We serve approximately 150 countries with a team of more than 4,000 employees. Our brands include Speed Queen®, UniMac®, Huebsch®, Primus® and IPSO®. Together, they present a full line of commercial washing machines, dryers, and ironers (with load capacities from 20–400 lb. or 9–180 kg.) and support service. You can also enjoy the superior wash and fabric care of commercial-grade laundry equipment in your home through our legendary Speed Queen® washers and dryers.

For more information, visit www.alliancelaundry.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We regularly review non-GAAP measures to evaluate our business, measure our performance and manage our operations, including identifying trends affecting our business, formulating business plans and making strategic decisions. We believe that non-GAAP measures provide an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed together with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of our results of operations and the factors and trends affecting our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by our management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered a supplement to, and not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures used by us may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including our competitors.

"Adjusted EBITDA" represents Net income before provision for income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is also adjusted for the discrete items that management excluded in analyzing the segments' operating performance, such as refinancing and debt related costs, share-based compensation, strategic transaction costs, foreign exchange on intercompany loans and other non-recurring items which management believes are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating performance. "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net revenues. Management utilizes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as measures of operating performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure to help readers of our financial statements evaluate our operating performance and facilitates more meaningful comparisons with industry peers. Our calculation of non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, and therefore may not be directly comparable.  In evaluating these metrics, investors should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to those eliminated in this presentation.

"Adjusted net income" represents Net income adjusted to exclude certain expenses not representative of our ongoing operations and other charges. These adjustments include, but are not limited to, refinancing and debt related costs, share-based compensation, strategic transaction costs, foreign exchange on intercompany loans and other non-recurring items.

"Adjusted net income per share attributable to common stockholders – diluted" represents Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the relevant period.

"Net debt" represents our total debt less Cash and cash equivalents.

"Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA" represents total debt less Cash and cash equivalents divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the relevant period.

"IPO adjusted net leverage" represents Net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA giving effect to the repayment of debt with our IPO proceeds as if it had occurred at the ending of the relevant period.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Our business is organized into two reportable segments, North America and International. The Company uses Segment net revenues, Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin as its measures of performance. The Company allocates certain costs including manufacturing variances, customer support expenses and selling and general expenses which are incurred in our global operations to the reportable segments in determining Segment Adjusted EBITDA.

We define "Segment Adjusted EBITDA" as, on a segment basis, net income excluding interest income/expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is also adjusted for the discrete items that management excluded in analyzing the segments' operating performance, such as refinancing and debt related costs, share-based compensation, strategic transaction costs, foreign exchange on intercompany loans and other non-recurring items which management believes are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating performance.  Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of operating performance of our reportable segments and may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of terms such as "expect," "will," "continue," or similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, which include but are not limited to: expectations relating to revenues and other financial or business metrics; statements regarding relationships with clients and business momentum; and any other statements of expectation or belief. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this press release. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, those related to: the high degree of competition in the markets in which we operate; our reliance on the performance of distributors, route operators, suppliers, retailers and servicers; our ability to achieve and maintain a high level of product and service quality; fluctuations in the cost and availability of raw materials; our exposure to international markets, particularly emerging markets; our exposure to costs and difficulties of acquiring and integrating complementary businesses and technologies; and our exposure to worldwide economic conditions and potential global economic downturns.

Additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties are contained in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus filed October 9, 2025, which forms part of the Registration Statement on Form S-1 declared effective as of September 30, 2025. Additional information will be made available in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation, and do not intend to, to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

ALLIANCE LAUNDRY SYSTEMS CONTACTS:

Investor Contact:
Bob Calver
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected] 

Media Contact:
Randy Radtke
Senior Manager of Content and Creative Services
[email protected] 

ALLIANCE LAUNDRY HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME      

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net revenues:








Equipment, service parts and other

$         424,993


$         371,980


$      1,237,465


$      1,076,640

Equipment financing

12,613


12,315


36,898


36,664

Net revenues

437,606


384,295


1,274,363


1,113,304

Costs and expenses:








Cost of sales

265,844


230,098


764,100


669,973

Cost of sales - related parties

1,950


1,649


5,032


4,644

Equipment financing expenses

7,859


9,587


24,068


25,997

Gross profit

161,953


142,961


481,163


412,690









Selling, general, and administrative expenses

76,386


70,942


227,113


195,766

Selling, general, and administrative expenses - related     
     parties 

75


75


225


225

Total operating expenses

76,461


71,017


227,338


195,991

Operating income

85,492


71,944


253,825


216,699









Interest expense, net

36,952


42,339


121,240


100,770

Other expenses, net

5,606


37,340


26,514


37,110

Income/(loss) before taxes

42,934


(7,735)


106,071


78,819

Provision/(benefit) for income taxes

10,038


(1,413)


24,912


17,564

Net income/(loss)

$           32,896


$            (6,322)


$           81,159


$           61,255









Comprehensive income:








Net income/(loss)

$           32,896


$            (6,322)


$           81,159


$           61,255

Foreign currency translation adjustment 

5,969


21,017


59,155


1,768

Comprehensive income

$           38,865


$           14,695


$         140,314


$           63,023









Net income/(loss)








Basic

$                0.19


$              (0.04)


$                0.47


$                0.36

Diluted

$                0.19


$              (0.04)


$                0.46


$                0.35









Weighted average number of common shares
     outstanding








Basic

171,423


171,054


171,554


170,722

Diluted

174,950


171,054


175,458


173,116

ALLIANCE LAUNDRY HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)







September 30, 2025


December 31, 2024

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$                     136,168


$                     154,682

Restricted cash

3,601


6,401

Restricted cash - for securitization investors

20,052


26,959

Accounts receivable, net

106,725


92,150

Inventories, net

154,861


133,494

Inventories, net - related parties

823


989

Accounts receivable, net - restricted for securitization investors

164,197


130,060

Equipment financing receivables, net

3,613


4,600

Equipment financing receivables, net - restricted for securitization investors

88,000


88,288

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

36,975


30,534

Total current assets

715,015


668,157





Equipment financing receivables, net

6,468


7,633

Property, plant, and equipment, net

250,559


248,341

Operating lease right-of-use assets

20,273


17,080

Equipment financing receivables, net - restricted for securitization investors

449,130


417,672

Deferred income tax asset, net

3,486


3,220

Debt issuance costs, net

3,663


2,793

Goodwill

687,714


666,580

Intangible assets, net

765,014


793,666

Other long-term assets

2,830


6,963

Total assets

$                  2,904,152


$                  2,832,105





Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit




Current liabilities:




Current portion of long-term debt

$                      20,862


$                      20,896

Accounts payable

151,171


141,808

Accounts payable - related parties

1,708


1,338

Asset backed borrowings - owed to securitization investors

196,990


170,862

Current operating lease liabilities

5,859


5,502

Other current liabilities

131,782


138,259

Total current liabilities

508,372


478,665





Long-term debt, net

1,903,836


2,034,545

Asset backed borrowings - owed to securitization investors

404,007


382,910

Deferred income tax liability

169,602


171,103

Long-term operating lease liabilities

15,289


12,549

Other long-term liabilities

39,468


29,661

Total liabilities

3,040,574


3,109,433





Commitments and contingencies (See Note 17)




Stockholders' deficit:




Redeemable preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or
outstanding


Common stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 172,802,531 and 189,609,192 issued,     
respectively, and 172,802,531 and 125,290,718, outstanding, respectively

1,728


1,896

Additional paid-in capital


189,911

(Accumulated deficit)/retained earnings

(195,553)


31,527

Treasury stock, at cost, 0 and 64,318,474 shares, respectively


(498,910)

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

57,403


(1,752)

Total stockholders' deficit

(136,422)


(277,328)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$                  2,904,152


$                  2,832,105

ALLIANCE LAUNDRY HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)




Nine Months Ended September 30,

(in thousands)


2025


2024

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income


$                      81,159


$                      61,255

Adjustments to reconcile Net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


69,344


67,496

Amortization and extinguishment of debt issuance costs


2,498


5,045

Amortization of original issue discount


2,858


2,227

Non-cash interest expense


9,761


11,214

Non-cash (gain)/loss on commodity & foreign exchange contracts, net


(9)


394

Non-cash foreign exchange loss, net


23,035


4,143

Non-cash stock-based compensation


2,562


2,585

Loss on sale of property, plant, and equipment


656


360

Provision for credit losses


2,917


3,393

Deferred income taxes


(4,144)


(15,902)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions:





Accounts and equipment financing receivables, net


(3,807)


4,761

Accounts receivable - restricted for securitization investors


(34,391)


(8,474)

Inventories, net


(15,069)


(16,279)

Inventories, net - related party


166


75

Equipment financing receivables, net - restricted for securitization investors 


(21,783)


(26,968)

Other assets


(3,153)


(2,470)

Accounts payable


9,677


6,076

Accounts payable - related parties


370


(116)

Other liabilities


(5,857)


(31,484)

Net cash provided by operating activities


116,790


67,331






Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures


(29,789)


(23,624)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired


(13,614)


(22,181)

Proceeds on disposition of assets


343


106

Originations of equipment financing receivables, net - restricted for securitization investors


(66,924)


(63,942)

Collections of equipment financing receivables, net - restricted for securitization investors


55,674


54,036

Net cash used in investing activities


(54,310)


(55,605)






Cash flows from financing activities:





Payments on revolving line of credit borrowings



(5,605)

Proceeds from long-term borrowings



2,064,625

Payments on long-term borrowings


(135,000)


(1,268,000)

Cash paid for debt establishment and amendment fees


(1,877)


(2,307)

Increase in asset backed borrowings owed to securitization investors


164,311


154,006

Decrease in asset backed borrowings owed to securitization investors


(117,086)


(111,112)

Dividends paid



(265,940)

Return of capital paid



(634,060)

Repurchase of common stock


(6,205)


(99)

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock options


(1,937)


(1,105)

Net proceeds from stock options exercised


5,672


82

Proceeds from common stock issuance under employee purchase plan


500


Net cash used in financing activities


(91,622)


(69,515)






Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 


921


(2,232)






(Decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


(28,221)


(60,021)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period


188,042


209,969

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period


$                    159,821


$                    149,948






Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets:     





Cash and cash equivalents


$                    136,168


$                    128,356

Restricted cash


3,601


5,227

Restricted cash - for securitization investors


20,052


16,365

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the Statement of Cash Flows


$                    159,821


$                    149,948






Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest


$                    107,974


$                    108,020

Cash paid for interest - to securitized investors 


$                      23,706


$                      25,871

Cash paid for income taxes


$                      38,872


$                      46,765






Supplemental disclosure of investing and financing non-cash activities:





Capital expenditures included in accounts payable


$                        2,662


$                        2,065

ALLIANCE LAUNDRY HOLDINGS INC.

SEGMENT SUMMARY


The following table presents revenue by segment, Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin:



(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,

(in thousands)

2025


2024


2025


2024

North America








Segment net revenues

$                330,742


$                289,242


$          952,156


$             819,078

Segment adjusted EBITDA     

$                  95,449


$                  84,233


$          273,027


$             240,530

Segment adjusted EBITDA
     margin     

28.9 %


29.1 %


28.7 %


29.4 %

International








Segment net revenues

$                106,864


$                  95,053


$          322,207


$             294,226

Segment adjusted EBITDA

$                  25,650


$                  23,447


$            91,344


$               79,768

Segment adjusted EBITDA
     margin

24.0 %


24.7 %


28.3 %


27.1 %

ALLIANCE LAUNDRY HOLDINGS INC.

RECONCILIATION SCHEDULES


Selected financial information for each segment is as follows:



(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended September 30, 2025


Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

(in thousands)

North America


International


Total


North America


International


Total

Net revenues

$          330,742


$         106,864


$   437,606


$          289,242


$           95,053


$   384,295

Cost of sales(1)

204,781


69,896




180,099


60,607



Other segment items(2)

30,512


11,318




24,910


10,999



Segment Adjusted EBITDA

$            95,449


$           25,650


$   121,099


$            84,233


$           23,447


$   107,680

Reconciling items:












Interest expense, net





(36,952)






(42,339)

Depreciation and amortization





(23,386)






(22,587)

Refinancing and debt related costs





(2,425)






(32,967)

Foreign exchange gain/(loss) on intercompany     
loans, net





(3,181)






(4,373)

Shared-based compensation





(791)






(809)

Strategic transaction costs





(1,132)






(515)

Corporate and other





(10,298)






(11,825)

Income before taxes





$     42,934






$     (7,735)






(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

(in thousands)

North America


International


Total


North America


International


Total

Net revenues

$          952,156


$         322,207


$  1,274,363


$          819,078


$          294,226


$ 1,113,304

Cost of sales(1)

592,236


198,317




514,024


184,967



Other segment items(2)

86,893


32,546




64,524


29,491



Segment Adjusted EBITDA

$          273,027


$           91,344


$   364,371


$          240,530


$            79,768


$    320,298

Reconciling items:












Interest expense, net





(121,240)






(100,770)

Depreciation and amortization





(69,344)






(67,496)

Refinancing and debt related costs





(3,479)






(32,967)

Foreign exchange gain/(loss) on intercompany     
loans, net





(23,035)






(4,143)

Shared-based compensation





(2,562)






(2,585)

Strategic transaction costs





(4,176)






(5,183)

Corporate and other





(34,464)






(28,335)

Income before taxes





$   106,071






$      78,819



(1)

Consists of Cost of sales, Cost of sales - related parties and Equipment financing expenses.

(2)

Other segment items for each reportable segment includes allocated engineering, sales and marketing, information technology, and
certain other overhead expenses.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Net income/(loss) to the non-GAAP financial measure adjusted earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) and Net income (loss) margin to Adjusted EBITDA margin:

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,

(in thousands, except percentages)

2025


2024


2025


2024

Net income/(loss)

$                 32,896


$                  (6,322)


$           81,159


$           61,255

Provision/(benefit) for income
     taxes

10,038


(1,413)


24,912


17,564

Interest expense, net

36,952


42,339


121,240


100,770

Depreciation and amortization

23,386


22,587


69,344


67,496

Refinancing and debt related costs     

2,425


32,967


3,479


32,967

Foreign exchange gain on
     intercompany loans, net

3,181


4,373


23,035


4,143

Shared-based compensation

791


809


2,562


2,585

Strategic transaction costs

1,132


515


4,176


5,183

Adjusted EBITDA

$               110,801


$                 95,855


$         329,907


$         291,963









Net revenues

$               437,606


$               384,295


$     1,274,363


$      1,113,304

Net income/(loss) margin

7.5 %


(1.6) %


6.4 %


5.5 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin

25.3 %


24.9 %


25.9 %


26.2 %

The following table presents a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted net income:

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2025


2024


2025


2024

Net income/(loss)

$                  32,896


$                  (6,322)


$                 81,159


$                61,255

Amortization of intangible assets

12,626


12,515


38,061


37,584

Refinancing and debt related costs

2,425


32,967


3,479


32,967

Foreign exchange gain on
     intercompany loans, net

3,181


4,373


23,035


4,143

Shared-based compensation

791


809


2,562


2,585

Strategic transaction costs

1,132


515


4,176


5,183

  Tax effect of add backs

(4,634)


(11,848)


(16,395)


(19,090)

Adjusted net income

$                  48,417


$                  33,009


$               136,077


$              124,627









Net income/(loss) per share
     attributable to common stockholders -     
     diluted:

0.19


(0.04)


0.46


0.35

Adjusted net income per share
     attributable to common stockholders -
     diluted:

0.28


$                       0.19


$                      0.78


$                     0.72

The following table presents the calculation of last twelve months (LTM) adjusted EBITDA for purposes of calculating Net debt and Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA:

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months
Ended December
31, 2024


Nine Months
Ended September
30, 2025


LTM
September 30,
2025

Net Income

$                      37,064


$                      81,159


$              118,223

Provision/(benefit) for income taxes

7,566


24,912


32,478

Interest expense, net

31,231


121,240


152,471

Depreciation and amortization

22,673


69,344


92,017

Refinancing and debt related costs

250


3,479


3,729

Foreign exchange gain on intercompany loans, net     

(8,797)


23,035


14,238

Shared-based compensation

678


2,562


3,240

Strategic transaction costs

620


4,176


4,796

Adjusted EBITDA

91,285


329,907


421,192

The following table presents a reconciliation of Debt to Net Debt and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA:

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

September 30, 2025


December 31, 2024

Term loan

$                     1,940,000


$                    2,075,000

Finance lease obligations

267


359

Debt

1,940,267


2,075,359

Less: Cash and cash equivalents     

(136,168)


(154,682)

Net debt

$                     1,804,099


$                    1,920,677





LTM adjusted EBITDA

$                        421,192


$                        383,248

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA

                                    4.3 x


                                   5.0 x

SOURCE Alliance Laundry Systems

