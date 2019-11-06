Alliance Reservations Network Announces Targeted Feature Enhancements to its Group Booking Platform

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Reservations Network, which was recently acquired by RCI , the world's largest vacation exchange network as part of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND), has added four new feature enhancements to its popular group hotel booking platform Group Productivity Solution (GPS). These new offerings provide attendees with access to make reservation changes directly with the venue right from their devices, while also providing meeting planners enhanced inventory options and customizable cancellation policies.

Group Productivity Solution modernizes the sourcing and contracting process for both small and large groups through streamlining digital hotel requests for proposal (RFP) creation and sending to match planners with the right hotel for their needs. It also offers intuitive room block management access. For each event managed, it also provides group housing managers with a unique link to a customized hotel booking engine that distributes their group block inventory. Through the booking engine, guests book rooms within the group block as easily as they would on any retail travel site.

"We are proud of the efficiencies we have created in the group space," said Alliance President Peter Strack. "As we leverage our new relationship with RCI and Wyndham Destinations to continue to invest in Group Productivity Solution, we look forward to bolstering our competitive edge in the travel technology marketplace."

GPS has been gaining market share in group travel since its launch in 2016, specifically in the sports event segment, with large third-party housing companies and events rights holders using the GPS application for a wide variety of professional and amateur sports competitions and events. Beyond the sports segment, event managers reply on GPS to source, distribute, and manage group blocks across a wide variety of hotel brands and offerings.

The platform's new features help facilitate the booking, communication and execution of large group housing management.

"The new features and diverse offerings within GPS strengthen the group booking platform and, ultimately, allow for a much more seamless travel experience for the end-customer," said RCI President Olivier Chavy. "Alliance remains at the forefront of customizable travel designs, and we are excited about the increased value to clients."

New Features

Guest-Initiated Modifications

Event attendees enter their reservation modification requests through a form that they can access through either the hotel booking engine or their confirmation voucher email. The form submits the request directly to the hotel, which is able to respond directly to that email notification and update the reservation in GPS. The guest then receives a notification of acceptance or rejection directly. While the event administrator does not play a role in this transaction, they can see the status of all reservations in real-time within GPS.

Managed Waitlist

This new feature allows event attendees to add themselves to a waitlist for a specific property when the contracted block is completely sold out. The waitlist can be capped to a certain number of guests, and the priority in which guests appear on that waitlist can be changed by the event admin.

When a room at the property becomes available, the event administrator can either set GPS to email guests on the waitlist one at a time, or the event administrator can pick and choose who to offer the available inventory to.

Custom Cancellation Policy

An event administrator can set their own cancellation policy over and above a hotel's cancellation policy. The cancellation policy text, penalty, and penalty start date can be customized by an event administrator at the event level or at the property level.

Private Inventory

GPS now allows event administrators to set aside room types that are not distributed on the public event hotel booking engine. Private inventory can be set aside for various reasons, such as special room types for VIP attendees, or entry category rooms for event staff.

Available Now

These new features are available now to all new and existing GPS users. Event managers interested in how GPS can scale their businesses can visit www.alliancereservations.com to learn more.

