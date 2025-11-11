Alliance Residential Company Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Alliance Residential Company looks back over 25 years of excellence as it celebrates an incredible milestone.

PHOENIX, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Residential Company, one of the largest residential rental development companies in the nation, is proud to celebrate its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter-century of entrepreneurial vision, innovation, and community-building.

With its principals' roots stretching back to the early 1990s, Alliance officially commenced in September 2000 with initial offices in Phoenix and Houston. This founding was driven by the belief that great places to live begin with great people leading the way. That founding spirit – visionary, bold, and people-first – remains central to Alliance today.

Over the past 25 years, Alliance has produced more than 136,000 units representing over $27 billion in invested capital. Alliance has developed brands to address a wide consumer renter profile, including luxury, workforce, and seniors. Since 2014, Alliance has been named the No. 1 developer six times on the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC)/ Multi-Housing Executive (MFE) top developers list. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Alliance has 16 regional offices nationwide.

"Twenty-five years ago, we set out to build communities where people truly want to live," said Jay Hiemenz, Chairman and CEO of Alliance. "We've always aimed to develop communities that are thoughtful, future-forward, and deeply connected to the needs of current and future residents."

Alliance's legacy is defined by a series of strategic innovations and expansions:

In 2001, the Broadstone brand was born, a brand that defined luxury multifamily projects with class leading amenities and features.





In 2006, Alliance reached the #2 position on the NMHC/ MFE Top Developers list, and by 2014, Alliance first reached the #1 position on the NMHC/ MFE Top Developers list, that it "three-peated" in 2014, 2015, and 2016.





In 2015, Alliance entered the senior housing segment with the launch of Holden Senior Living, offering active adult, independent living, assisted living, and memory care options.





In 2018, Alliance introduced its Prose brand, focused on attainable workforce housing, addressing the rising demand for high-quality, affordable living solutions.





In 2024, Daiwa House Group, a leading international construction and real estate company headquartered in Japan, made an investment in Alliance; its first and exclusive U.S. residential rental platform investment.

Alliance has also led the way in smart home technology, partnering with leading tech companies to incorporate smart home features like remote access, programmable thermostats, and energy-efficient lighting – prioritizing cost savings, sustainability, and convenience.

Alliance has continued to adapt to renters' changing lifestyles. Properties feature amenities such as wellness-focused fitness amenities promoting healthy living, pet-friendly spaces like dog parks and grooming stations, thoughtfully designed co-working lounges with private meeting rooms for remote and hybrid professionals, and EV charging stations supporting sustainable transportation.

"The real estate industry speaks of assets and returns, but to produce such returns, we've felt the key is to ask the questions: who are we building for and what do people actually need from their homes today?" continued Hiemenz. "From attainable housing at lower price points to smart technology that simplifies daily life to spaces that support wellness and remote work, we're constantly evolving because the way people live is constantly evolving. We listen to the customer needs and design for the target customer."

For more information about Alliance Residential Company and its impact over the past 25 years, please visit allresco.com/.

About Alliance Residential Company

Alliance Residential Company is one of the largest and most active rental residential real estate developers in the United States. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, with 16 regional offices, Alliance is focused on the development, construction, and acquisition of residential communities across 17 states and 33 metropolitan markets. Alliance Residential develops high-end Broadstone multifamily communities, Prose attainable communities, Holden senior housing, and Silveray build-to-rent communities. For more information, visit allresco.com

