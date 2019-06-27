Alliance Residential Company Earns Top Developer and Top Four Management Company Rankings with National Multifamily Housing Council

PHOENIX, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Residential Company continues its trend of growth in 2019, becoming the top largest U.S. development company on the 2019 National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) "25 Largest Apartment Developers" list.

Alliance also earned a top management company ranking as the fourth largest U.S. management company on NMHC's "50 Largest Apartment Managers" list.

These rankings come after a notable year of growth for Alliance in 2018 as the multifamily company continued to expand, earn a variety of awards and propel to the top of the industry.

The NMHC Top 50 lists are part of an annual survey of the largest apartment owners, managers, developers, builders and syndicators in the nation.

"We are proud of our growth and accomplishments in the past year and excited for the future – we are confident Alliance is leading the way in the industry," said Jay Hiemenz, Alliance Residential Company President. "Always looking forward, we are innovating with new smarter systems and technology for construction and leveraging our Alliance Business Intelligence platform to guide us in where, how and what to build to best meet the rental housing needs of the current and future generations, from millennials to seniors."

About Alliance Residential Company

Alliance Residential Company is the fourth largest multifamily manager and the largest developer in the nation. As an integrated multifamily real estate company, Alliance is focused on the development, management, construction and acquisition of residential and mixed-use communities, to include its high-profile Broadstone brand as well as active adult and senior housing product arms. Alliance is headquartered in Phoenix with a $20 billion portfolio of 117,000 units in 36 metropolitan markets throughout the West, Southwest, South-Central, Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. For more information, visit www.liveatalliance.com and www.allresco.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Leah Stapleton

480.998.2600

lstapleton@lavidge.com

SOURCE Alliance Residential Company

