Alliance Residential Company Expands with the Addition of Brian Watson to the South Texas Team

PHOENIX, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Residential Company recognizes the value of its associates and embraces the notion that their success as individuals is the backbone to its success as a company. As such, Alliance is pleased to announce the following addition to its South Texas Division:

Brian Watson has joined the South Texas division as VP of Construction, with the responsibility of overseeing the construction process throughout Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and College Station.

Based in the Alliance Houston office, Mr. Watson brings 26 years of experience in construction. He most recently served as the head of construction for Martin Fein Interests, overseeing all construction activity throughout the firm's regional footprint.

Prior to Martin Fein Interests, Mr. Watson held various positions with JPI over a 7-year period with ultimate responsibilities for the start-up of the California divisional office for JPI Multifamily construction in San Diego.

Mr. Watson also served as a Project Manager with Drever Partners early in his career, with key responsibilities overseeing rehab and capital improvements for existing apartment projects in Phoenix and San Diego.

"Alliance is well-positioned within the South Texas markets of Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and College Station and we pride ourselves in the pipeline and product quality of assets that we continue to develop in these markets," said Cyrus Bahrami, South Texas Managing Director. "We have a first-class development and construction team and are proud to be both national and local leaders within the multifamily industry. The recent addition of Brian Watson to our construction team will help Alliance continue to be an industry leader within the South Texas markets."

Mr. Watson received his bachelor of science degree in construction management from The University of North Texas.

Alliance Residential Company is the second largest multifamily developer and seventh largest multifamily manager in the nation. As an integrated multifamily real estate company, Alliance is focused on the development, management, construction and acquisition of residential and mixed-use communities. Developer of the high-profile Broadstone communities, Alliance is headquartered in Phoenix with 35 regional offices throughout the West, Southwest, South-Central, Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Alliance is also one of the largest private apartment owners, boasting a $15 billion portfolio of over 89,000 units in 32 metropolitan markets. Alliance is actively seeking management, development, and acquisitions opportunities across the markets it serves. For more information, visit www.allresco.com

