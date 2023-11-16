Alliance schools, located in the heart of LA's Latinx, Black, and recent immigrant neighborhoods, ranked the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report

Alliance College-Ready Public Schools – L.A. County's largest nonprofit public charter school network – celebrates national recognition from the U.S. News & World Report and their ranking among the country's Best Public High Schools.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. News & World Report recognizes Alliance College-Ready Public Schools on their list of the 2023-24 Best U.S. Public High Schools. Five Alliance high schools placed in the Top 5% of high schools nationally, four were named among the Top 100 high schools in California, and four were named among the Top 50 high schools in Los Angeles.

The U.S. News & World Report reviews annual data on public high schools in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. This year, nearly 25,000 schools were reviewed and ranked, considering the same six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.

"I'm so proud of our scholars, educators, and families for earning this recognition," shared Alliance CEO Pablo Villavicencio. "Alliance's Class of 2023 had an 85% college acceptance rate – the highest ever at Alliance. And beyond getting kids to college, we remain committed to getting our scholars through college. Only 11% of students from high minority/low income schools, like the ones we work with, graduate college within six years. At Alliance, that number is over 3x the national average at 39%."

About Alliance

Alliance College-Ready Public Schools is one of the largest and most successful nonprofit public charter school networks in the nation, operating 26 high-performing, public charter middle and high schools that educate nearly 13,000 scholars from Los Angeles' most underserved communities. Alliance schools have been recognized as among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Newsweek, the U.S. Department of Education, and the California Department of Education. Since opening our first school in 2004, 95% of Alliance scholars have graduated from high school. We strive to uplift our scholars and their communities by fostering unparalleled educational opportunities that encourage scholarly thought, resilient learning, powerful communication, mind-body wellness, and community advocacy. To learn more, visit www.LAalliance.org .

