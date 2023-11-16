Alliance schools, located in the heart of LA's Latinx, Black, and recent immigrant neighborhoods, ranked the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report

News provided by

Alliance College-Ready Public Schools

16 Nov, 2023, 10:45 ET

Alliance College-Ready Public Schools – L.A. County's largest nonprofit public charter school network – celebrates national recognition from the U.S. News & World Report and their ranking among the country's Best Public High Schools.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. News & World Report recognizes Alliance College-Ready Public Schools on their list of the 2023-24 Best U.S. Public High Schools. Five Alliance high schools placed in the Top 5% of high schools nationally, four were named among the Top 100 high schools in California, and four were named among the Top 50 high schools in Los Angeles.

The U.S. News & World Report reviews annual data on public high schools in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. This year, nearly 25,000 schools were reviewed and ranked, considering the same six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.

"I'm so proud of our scholars, educators, and families for earning this recognition," shared Alliance CEO Pablo Villavicencio. "Alliance's Class of 2023 had an 85% college acceptance rate – the highest ever at Alliance. And beyond getting kids to college, we remain committed to getting our scholars through college. Only 11% of students from high minority/low income schools, like the ones we work with, graduate college within six years. At Alliance, that number is over 3x the national average at 39%."

U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools – 2023-24

in California

Rankings out of

1,536 schools

Community

Alliance Ted K. Tajima High School

 

59

Downtown LA

 

Alliance Marc & Eva Stern Math and Science School

 

 

66

East LA

 

Alliance Gertz-Ressler/Richard Merkin 6-12 Complex

82

Downtown LA

Alliance Judy Ivie Burton Technology High School

 

99

South LA

 

Alliance Patti & Peter Neuwirth Leadership Academy

 

127

South LA

 

U.S. News & World Report Best Charter Middle Schools
in CA– 2023-24

Rankings out of

881 schools

Community

Alliance Marine-Innovation & Technology Complex

97

 

Sun Valley

Alliance Richard Merkin Middle Academy

127

 

Downtown LA

Alliance College-Ready Middle Academy 4

137

 

South LA

Alliance College-Ready Middle Academy 12

161

 

South LA

Alliance Jack H. Skirball Middle School

162

 

South LA

To view the rankings of all our schools, please click here.

About Alliance
Alliance College-Ready Public Schools is one of the largest and most successful nonprofit public charter school networks in the nation, operating 26 high-performing, public charter middle and high schools that educate nearly 13,000 scholars from Los Angeles' most underserved communities. Alliance schools have been recognized as among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Newsweek, the U.S. Department of Education, and the California Department of Education. Since opening our first school in 2004, 95% of Alliance scholars have graduated from high school. We strive to uplift our scholars and their communities by fostering unparalleled educational opportunities that encourage scholarly thought, resilient learning, powerful communication, mind-body wellness, and community advocacy. To learn more, visit www.LAalliance.org.

SOURCE Alliance College-Ready Public Schools

