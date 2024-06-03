Alliance School's Rank in U.S. News & World Report's 2024 Best High Schools

All 17 Alliance College-Ready Public High Schools Achieve National Recognition, Competing with Top U.S. Charter, Magnet, and STEM Schools

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance College-Ready Public Schools proudly announces its recognition by the U.S. News & World Report as operating some of the nation's top public high schools. This prestigious distinction reflects an exhaustive evaluation of nearly 25,000 public schools across 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Among the 17 awarded high schools in the Alliance network, 12 received recognition in the top 10% nationally, showcasing their excellence out of 24,286 schools. Additionally, three Alliance schools, Alliance Ted K. Tajima High School, Alliance Marc & Eva Stern Math and Science, and Alliance Gertz-Ressler High School have been distinguished among the top 50 high schools in Los Angeles, and two Alliance high schools, Alliance Marc & Eva Stern Math and Science and Alliance Gertz-Ressler High School are recognized among the top 100 high schools across California, out of 1,652.

"I am so proud to be a part of an organization that has a significant impact on scholar's lives," says Alliance's CEO, Pablo Villavicencio. "Our schools are located in the heart of L.A.'s Latine, Black, and recent immigrant communities, and this distinction affirms our belief that all children are capable of achieving at the highest levels. The remarkable achievements of our schools are a testament to the hard work of our scholars, and the steadfast support of our passionate and dedicated school staff."

These rankings are evaluated based on rigorous criteria , including college readiness, state assessment performance in math, reading, and science, graduation rate, and the performance of underserved students.

This last evaluation criteria is especially important to Alliance: 13% of our scholars are English learners, 65% speak a language other than English at home, and many of them are the first in their families to attend college.

These communities are often overlooked in traditional public school settings. However, Alliance's recognition by CREDO as a "gap-busting" school system , demonstrates that scholars are 10-15% more proficient in English Language Arts (ELA) and mathematics compared to peers in L.A. County and California public schools. This recent ranking by U.S. News & World Report arrives at a pivotal time for Alliance, reaffirming its commitment to educational excellence and equity.

"As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of Alliance, the success of our schools in the latest rankings clearly demonstrates the effectiveness of our educational approaches," states Rodolfo Elizondo, Alliance's Chief Instructional Officer. "However, we are not complacent. We must continue to enhance our strategies to address the evolving educational needs post-pandemic. Our entire team is committed to providing even greater support across all our schools, ensuring that we adapt and thrive in this changing educational environment."

Below is a comprehensive list of all Alliance schools that have been recognized in the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings:

About Alliance

Alliance College-Ready Public Schools is one of the largest and most successful nonprofit public charter school networks in the nation, operating 26 high-performing, public charter middle and high schools that educate nearly 13,000 scholars from Los Angeles' most underserved communities.

Alliance schools have been recognized as among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Newsweek, the U.S. Department of Education, and the California Department of Education. Since opening our first school in 2004, 95% of Alliance scholars have graduated from high school and been accepted to college. We strive to uplift our scholars and their communities by fostering unparalleled educational opportunities that encourage scholarly thought, resilient learning, powerful communication, mind-body wellness, and community advocacy. To learn more, visit www.LAalliance.org .

