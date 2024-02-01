Alliance Technical Group Announces Strategic Acquisition of ORTECH Consulting Inc.

DECATUR, Ala., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Technical Group ("Alliance"), a leader in environmental testing and compliance services, today announced its agreement to acquire ORTECH Consulting Inc. ("ORTECH"), a prominent Canadian environmental, engineering, and science consulting firm. This strategic move marks a significant expansion of Alliance's portfolio in environmental and technical expertise and brings Alliance's service offerings to the international stage.

Ortech Consulting Inc. - MISSISSAUGA, ON, Canada: ORTECH, with its rich history of delivering high-quality environmental consulting services, complements Alliance's mission to offer comprehensive environmental solutions. Their expertise in air quality, renewable energy, and environmental assessments will be instrumental in achieving Alliance's strategic goals.

"Alliance's acquisition of ORTECH is a pivotal step in our journey to become a global leader in environmental services. ORTECH's renowned expertise and innovative approach align perfectly with our vision for the future," said Chris LeMay, CEO of Alliance Technical Group.

This acquisition is expected to bring together the strengths of both organizations, offering enhanced services to clients and creating new opportunities in the global environmental sector. Alliance remains committed to its core values of excellence, integrity, and sustainability, ensuring a seamless transition for ORTECH's clients and employees.

About Alliance Technical Group:

Alliance Technical Group (Alliance), headquartered in Decatur, AL, is an environmental testing, data, and analytics company helping our customers achieve their environmental goals. With more than 1,400 specialists located in 40 plus offices nationwide, Alliance provides premier technical solutions to support the full spectrum of our customers' environmental needs. Alliance addresses our customers' needs across multiple service lines ― Stack Testing, Leak Detection and Repair, Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems, Analytical & Laboratory Services, Ambient Air Monitoring, Software and Technology, and Environmental Consulting – while providing innovative technological solutions that reduce risk and help ensure sustainable environmental practices.

SOURCE Alliance Technical Group

