Alliance Triples Cable Termination Capacity

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Corporation, a value-added distributor of wireless technology, today announced expansion of termination capacity with a larger facility in Juarez, Mexico.

The facility houses the company's cable termination division, which is specialized in the design and termination of fiber optic and power cables and integration of small enclosures including fiber termination boxes. We have the capability to terminate any type of cable, but our primary focus has been on fiber and power cables for the wireless industry for fiber to the antenna applications. Our experienced engineering team can design a cable solution and manufacture it, to your unique specifications.

Every single fiber termination of each cable assembly is fully inspected and serialized so should issues arise, it is possible to track the assembly to the person who assembled it, the date and time. Quality reports are made and kept for every product for full traceability.

"The increased capacity was needed in Mexico because of organic growth in our business. We had simply outgrown our previous facility," said Ron Moss, President of Alliance Corporation. "The new location is three times the size, which provides us with a lot of room to grow."

About Alliance Corporation

Alliance is a leading full-service, value-added distributor of products, including cabling, assemblies, antennas, and related active and passive connectivity components to support wireless, broadband, broadcast and wireline networks. It partners with industry-leading vendors to deliver complete wireless solutions for a number of industry sectors, including education, government, healthcare, transportation and utilities. It designs wireless networks and supplies its customers with everything they need to address key infrastructure challenges. For more information, visit www.alliancecorporation.ca.

