AllianceBernstein Announces Geoff Cornell as Chief Investment Officer of Insurance

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB"), a leading global investment firm with $759 billion in assets under management, today announced Geoff Cornell will join the firm as the Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of Insurance, leading the firm's new vertical dedicated to insurance companies.

As the firm's first-ever CIO of Insurance, Mr. Cornell will be responsible for developing and executing the continued build out of AB's Insurance business. Mr. Cornell will oversee the insurance investment function, lead AB's insurance client team and efforts, and ensure a robust set of insurance product solutions across asset classes. He will also direct business development efforts with prospective clients around the world.

"Today's announcement marks another milestone in the continued expansion of AB's integrated global insurance investment management business," said AB's Head of Global Client Group and Head of Private Wealth Onur Erzan. "I look forward to working closely with Geoff across the full spectrum of client opportunities we are seeing in the marketplace, including single mandates, outsourced investment management, and strategic partnerships. Geoff's first-hand experience in managing large insurance general accounts across public and private asset classes, combined with his thirty years of extensive industry knowledge, will add significantly to AB's longstanding track record in insurance investments."

"The addition of Geoff as AB's CIO of Insurance illustrates our continued progress and commitment to supporting the next stage in our insurance journey," said AB's Chief Executive Officer Seth Bernstein. "AB currently has over $170 billion* in insurance-related AUM, dedicated insurance experts across the firm, and a 40-year history managing insurance company assets. With Geoff's invaluable insights and leadership, we seek to continue to build upon our success."

Mr. Cornell is the former Chief Investment Officer of AIG's Life and Retirement business (now known as Corebridge Financial) and former Deputy Chief Investment Officer of AIG. He had a thirty-year career at AIG across all asset classes and both the P&C and Life & Retirement businesses. Mr. Cornell earned his Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from Fordham University in New York and his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Finance from Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island. He is a CFA charterholder.

Mr. Cornell will join AllianceBernstein on May 1, 2024, and will be based in New York City. He will also become a member of the firm's Operating Committee.

**As of March 31, 2024

