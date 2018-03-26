AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

NEW YORK, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:


FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE




AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

04/05/2018

04/06/2018

04/20/2018

$0.0699 per share of investment income






AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

04/05/2018

04/06/2018

04/20/2018

$0.04581 per share of investment income






Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP)

04/05/2018

04/06/2018

04/20/2018

$0.04208 per share of investment income



The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.


