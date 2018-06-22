AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

AllianceBernstein L.P.

16:06 ET

NEW YORK, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:



FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE





AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

07/05/2018

07/06/2018

07/20/2018

$0.0699 per share of investment income








AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

07/05/2018

07/06/2018

07/20/2018

$0.04581 per share of investment income








Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP)

07/05/2018

07/06/2018

07/20/2018

$0.04208 per share of investment income








The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

