AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. and AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Sep 23, 2019, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:


FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE




AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

10/03/2019

10/04/2019

10/18/2019

$0.0655 per share of investment income






AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

10/03/2019

10/04/2019

10/18/2019

$0.04581 per share of investment income






The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

