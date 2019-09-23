AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:











FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX-DATE RECORD DATE PAYMENT DATE







AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) 10/03/2019 10/04/2019 10/18/2019 $0.0655 per share of investment income













AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) 10/03/2019 10/04/2019 10/18/2019 $0.04581 per share of investment income















The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

