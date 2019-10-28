AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. and AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Oct 28, 2019, 16:09 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:
|
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
|
EX-DATE
|
RECORD DATE
|
PAYMENT DATE
|
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)
|
11/07/2019
|
11/08/2019
|
11/15/2019
|
$0.0655 per share of investment income
|
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)
|
11/07/2019
|
11/08/2019
|
11/15/2019
|
$0.04581 per share of investment income
|
The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. and AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
