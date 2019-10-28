AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX-DATE RECORD DATE PAYMENT DATE







AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) 11/07/2019 11/08/2019 11/15/2019 $0.0655 per share of investment income













AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) 11/07/2019 11/08/2019 11/15/2019 $0.04581 per share of investment income





























The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.







