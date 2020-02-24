AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. and AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Feb 24, 2020, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE




AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

03/05/2020

03/06/2020

03/20/2020

$0.0655 per share of investment income






AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

03/05/2020

03/06/2020

03/20/2020

$0.04581 per share of investment income














The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.


SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. and AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

