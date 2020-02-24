AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:



FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX-DATE RECORD DATE PAYMENT DATE







AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) 03/05/2020 03/06/2020 03/20/2020 $0.0655 per share of investment income













AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) 03/05/2020 03/06/2020 03/20/2020 $0.04581 per share of investment income





























The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.







