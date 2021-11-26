AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed–end investment company, today announced earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Total net assets of the Fund on September 30, 2021 were $1,119,559,569 as compared with $1,128,170,999 on June 30, 2021 and $1,047,933,220 on September 30, 2020. On September 30, 2021, the net asset value per share was $12.98 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.



September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020







Total Net Assets $1,119,559,569 $1,128,170,999 $1,047,933,220 NAV Per Share $12.98 $13.08 $12.15 Shares Outstanding 86,229,677 86,229,677 86,229,677

For the period July 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021, total net investment income was $14,120,459 or $0.16 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(5,787,757) or $(0.07) per share for the same period.



Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2020







Total Net Investment Income $14,120,459 $12,600,304 $13,182,392 Per Share $0.16 $0.15 $0.15







Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain/(Loss) $(5,787,757) $30,242,167 $38,546,836 Per Share $(0.07) $0.35 $0.45

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

