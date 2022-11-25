ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS
Nov 25, 2022, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Total net assets of the Fund on September 30, 2022 were $872,213,880 as compared with $903,758,607 on June 30, 2022 and $1,119,559,569 on September 30, 2021. On September 30, 2022, the net asset value per share was $10.12 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
|
September 30, 2022
|
June 30, 2022
|
September 30, 2021
|
Total Net Assets
|
$872,213,880
|
$903,758,607
|
$1,119,559,569
|
NAV Per Share
|
$10.12
|
$10.48
|
$12.98
|
Shares Outstanding
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
For the period July 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022, total net investment income was $14,430,202 or $0.17 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(29,030,797) or $(0.33) per share for the same period.
|
Second Quarter
Ended
September 30, 2022
|
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2022
|
Second Quarter
Ended
September 30, 2021
|
Total Net Investment
|
$14,430,202
|
$14,144,937
|
$14,120,459
|
Income
|
Per Share
|
$0.17
|
$0.16
|
$0.16
|
Total Net Realized/
|
$(29,030,797)
|
$(130,128,069)
|
$(5,787,757)
|
Unrealized Loss
|
Per Share
|
$(0.33)
|
$(1.51)
|
$(0.07)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.
