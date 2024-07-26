ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

GAAP Diluted Net Income of $0.99 per Unit

Adjusted Diluted Net Income of $0.71 per Unit

Cash Distribution of $0.71 per Unit

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ("AB Holding") (NYSE: AB) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"AB performed well in the second quarter, as global equity markets continued their solid gains," said Seth P. Bernstein, President and CEO of AllianceBernstein. "AB posted active net inflows of $1.3 billion, or 1% active organic growth, despite continued active equity outflows. Our retail channel grew by 4% annualized organically, driven by strong growth in fixed income, including 17% growth in municipals. Alternatives/multi-asset grew organically in each channel. Importantly, investment performance improved in equities and remained strong in fixed income. Investment advisory fees grew 13%, adjusted operating income increased by 15% and adjusted operating margin of 30.8% grew 380 basis points year over year. Adjusted earnings per Unit and distributions to unitholders rose by 16%."

(US $ Thousands except per Unit amounts) 2Q 2024

2Q 2023

% Change

1Q 2024

% Change U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

















Net revenues $ 1,027,943

$ 1,008,456

1.9 %

$ 1,104,151

(6.9 %) Operating income $ 199,289

$ 188,661

5.6 %

$ 241,997

(17.6 %) Operating margin 19.0 %

18.4 %

60 bps

21.2 %

(220 bps) AB Holding Diluted EPU $ 0.99

$ 0.53

86.8 %

$ 0.67

47.8 %



















Adjusted Financial Measures (1)

















Net revenues $ 825,833

$ 822,631

0.4 %

$ 884,176

(6.6 %) Operating income $ 254,186

$ 221,947

14.5 %

$ 267,426

(5.0 %) Operating margin 30.8 %

27.0 %

380 bps

30.3 %

50 bps AB Holding Diluted EPU $ 0.71

$ 0.61

16.4 %

$ 0.73

(2.7 %) AB Holding cash distribution per Unit $ 0.71

$ 0.61

16.4 %

$ 0.73

(2.7 %)



















(US $ Billions)

















Assets Under Management ("AUM")

















Ending AUM $ 769.5

$ 691.5

11.3 %

$ 758.7

1.4 % Average AUM $ 755.5

$ 678.4

11.4 %

$ 738.9

2.2 %



(1) The adjusted financial measures represent non-GAAP financial measures. See page 13 for reconciliations of GAAP Financial Results to Adjusted Financial Results and pages 14-15 for notes describing the adjustments.

Bernstein continued, "Retail sales remained strong, driven by demand for taxable and municipal fixed income. When combined with active equity net inflows, Retail generated net inflows of $2.8 billion. Institutional net outflows improved sequentially to $1.8 billion, with active equity attrition outweighing fixed income inflows. The pipeline of awarded but unfunded Institutional mandates was $9.8 billion at quarter-end, reflecting a strong funding quarter for private alternatives, including AB CarVal. Private Wealth saw slight net outflows of $0.1 billion, reflecting seasonal tax-related selling."

Bernstein concluded, "The S&P 500 continues to reach new highs, reflecting AI-related technology gains, combined with expectations that U.S. interest rates are likely to decline late this year. Looking ahead, while market concentration remains a risk, it also creates opportunity for undervalued sectors where valuations may improve. Our global investment teams maintain a balanced perspective while seeking insights that unlock opportunity for our valued clients."

The firm's cash distribution per Unit of $0.71 is payable on August 15, 2024, to holders of record of AB Holding Units at the close of business on August 5, 2024.

Market Performance

Global equity and fixed income markets were mixed in the second quarter of 2024.



2Q 2024 S&P 500 Total Return 4.3 % MSCI EAFE Total Return (0.2) Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Return 0.1 Bloomberg Barclays Global High Yield Index - Hedged 1.2

Assets Under Management

($ Billions)

Total assets under management as of June 30, 2024 were $769.5 billion, up $10.8 billion, or 1%, from March 31, 2024 and up $78.0 billion, or 11%, from June 30, 2023.





Institutional

Retail

Private Wealth

Total Assets Under Management 6/30/2024

$322.7

$316.4

$130.4

$769.5 Net Flows for Three Months Ended 6/30/2024:















Active

($1.8)

$3.7

($0.6)

$1.3 Passive

—

(0.9)

0.5

(0.4) Total

($1.8)

$2.8

($0.1)

$0.9

Total net inflows were $0.9 billion in the second quarter, compared to net inflows of $0.5 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and net outflows of $4.0 billion in the prior year second quarter.

Institutional channel second quarter net outflows of $1.8 billion compared to net outflows of $4.2 billion in the first quarter of 2024. Institutional gross sales of $3.3 billion were flat sequentially. The pipeline of awarded but unfunded Institutional mandates decreased sequentially to $9.8 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $11.5 billion at March 31, 2024.

Retail channel second quarter net inflows of $2.8 billion compared to net inflows of $4.2 billion in the first quarter of 2024. Retail gross sales of $23.2 billion decreased sequentially from $23.8 billion.

Private Wealth channel second quarter net outflows of $0.1 billion compared to net inflows of $0.5 billion in the first quarter of 2024. Private Wealth gross sales of $5.4 billion decreased sequentially from $5.5 billion.

Second Quarter Financial Results

We are presenting both earnings information derived in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP") and non-GAAP, adjusted earnings information in this release. Management principally uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating performance because we believe they present a clearer picture of our operating performance and allow management to see long-term trends without the distortion caused by incentive compensation-related mark-to-market adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, interest expense and other adjustment items. Similarly, we believe that non-GAAP earnings information helps investors better understand the underlying trends in our results and, accordingly, provides a valuable perspective for investors. Please note, however, that these non-GAAP measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for, any measures derived in accordance with US GAAP and they may not be comparable to non-GAAP measures presented by other companies. Management uses both US GAAP and non-GAAP measures in evaluating our financial performance. The non-GAAP measures alone may pose limitations because they do not include all of our revenues and expenses.

AB Holding is required to distribute all of its Available Cash Flow, as defined in the AB Holding Partnership Agreement, to its Unitholders (including the General Partner). Available Cash Flow typically is the adjusted diluted net income per unit for the quarter multiplied by the number of units outstanding at the end of the quarter. Management anticipates that Available Cash Flow will continue to be based on adjusted diluted net income per unit, unless management determines, with concurrence of the Board of Directors, that one or more adjustments made to adjusted net income should not be made with respect to the Available Cash Flow calculation.

US GAAP Earnings

Effective April 1, 2024, AB and Societe Generale completed their previously announced transaction to form a global joint venture with two joint venture holding companies, one outside of North America and one within North America. As such, AB has deconsolidated the Bernstein Research Services business.

Revenues

Second quarter net revenues of $1.0 billion increased 2% from the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher investment advisory base fees, distribution revenues and performance fees, partially offset by the Bernstein Research Services deconsolidation and associated investment losses.

Sequentially, net revenues of $1.0 billion decreased 7% from $1.1 billion. The decrease was due to the Bernstein Research Services deconsolidation and associated investment losses, partially offset by higher investment advisory base fees and performance fees.

Second quarter Bernstein Research Services revenues decreased 100% compared to both prior periods. The decrease was driven by the Bernstein Research Services deconsolidation.

Expenses

Second quarter operating expenses of $829 million increased 1% from $820 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase is primarily due to higher promotion and servicing expense, partially offset by lower employee compensation and benefits expense, lower general and administrative ("G&A") expense and lower interest on borrowings. Promotion and servicing expense increased due to higher distribution related payments, deferred sales commissions and transfer fees, partially offset by lower trade execution and clearance costs resulting from the Bernstein Research Services deconsolidation. Employee compensation and benefits expense decreased due to lower base compensation and fringe benefits, partially offset by higher incentive compensation and commissions. G&A expenses decreased primarily due to the Bernstein Research Services deconsolidation and lower technology and related expense, partially offset by higher office-related expenses and professional fees. The decrease in interest expense is driven by lower average borrowings.

Sequentially, operating expenses of $829 million decreased 4% from $862 million, driven primarily by lower employee compensation and benefits expense, promotion and servicing expense and interest expense on borrowings, offset by higher G&A expense. Compensation and benefits expense decreased due to lower base compensation and fringe benefits, partially offset by higher incentive compensation and commissions. Promotion and servicing expense decreased due to lower trade execution and clearance costs resulting from the Bernstein Research Services deconsolidation, partially offset by higher distribution related payments, marketing costs and amortization of deferred sales commissions. The decrease in interest expense is driven by lower average borrowings. G&A expense increased primarily due to the recognition of a one-time $20.8 million incentive grant in connection with our headquarters relocation to Nashville, Tennessee in the first quarter, partially offset by lower office-related expenses, technology and related expense and portfolio servicing expense.

Operating Income, Margin and Net Income Per Unit

Second quarter operating income of $199 million increased 6% from $189 million in the second quarter of 2023 and the operating margin of 19.0% in the second quarter of 2024 increased 60 basis points from 18.4% in the second quarter of 2023.

Sequentially, operating income decreased 18% from $242 million in the first quarter of 2024 and the operating margin of 19.0% decreased 220 basis points from 21.2% in the first quarter of 2024.

Second quarter diluted net income per Unit was $0.99 compared to $0.53 in the second quarter of 2023 and $0.67 in the first quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP Earnings

This section discusses our second quarter 2024 non-GAAP financial results, compared to the second quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024. The phrases "adjusted net revenues", "adjusted operating expenses", "adjusted operating income", "adjusted operating margin" and "adjusted diluted net income per Unit" are used in the following earnings discussion to identify non-GAAP information.

Adjusted Revenues

Second quarter adjusted net revenues of $826 million increased slightly from $823 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase was due to higher investment advisory base fees and higher performance-based fees, partially offset by the Bernstein Research Services deconsolidation. Base fees increased 9% from the second quarter of 2023.

Sequentially, adjusted net revenues of $826 million decreased 7% from $884 million. The decrease was primarily due to the Bernstein Research Services deconsolidation, partially offset by higher investment advisory base fees and higher performance-based fees. .

Adjusted Expenses

Second quarter adjusted operating expenses of $572 million decreased 5% from $601 million in the second quarter of 2023 largely driven by lower G&A and promotion and servicing expense associated with the Bernstein Research Services deconsolidation. G&A expenses decreased 10% from the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to lower technology and related expense, portfolio servicing expense, a favorable foreign exchange impact and lower professional fees. Promotion and servicing expense decreased 29% from the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to lower trade execution costs driven by the Bernstein Research Services deconsolidation.

Sequentially, adjusted operating expenses of $572 million decreased 7% from $617 million, primarily driven by lower compensation and benefits, promotion and servicing and G&A expenses. Lower compensation and benefits expense in the second quarter of 2024 reflected accruing to a flat compensation ratio of 49.0% on lower net revenues driven by the Bernstein Research Services deconsolidation. Promotion and servicing expense decreased 29% from the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower trade execution costs driven by the Bernstein Research Services deconsolidation. G&A expenses decreased 2% from the first quarter of 2024 primarily driven by lower office-related expenses, technology and related expense and portfolio servicing expense.

Adjusted operating Income, Margin and Net Income Per Unit

Second quarter adjusted operating income of $254 million increased 15% from $222 million in the second quarter of 2023, and the adjusted operating margin of 30.8% increased 380 basis points from 27.0%.

Sequentially, adjusted operating income of $254 million decreased 5% from $267 million and the adjusted operating margin of 30.8% increased 50 basis points from 30.3%.

Second quarter adjusted diluted net income per Unit was $0.71 compared to $0.61 in the second quarter of 2023 and $0.73 in the first quarter of 2024.

Headcount

As of June 30, 2024, we had 4,264 employees, compared to 4,606 employees as of June 30, 2023 and 4,708 employees as of March 31, 2024. The decrease in headcount as of June 30, 2024 is due to our deconsolidation of the Bernstein Research Services business and transferring 546 employees to the newly formed joint ventures.

Unit Repurchases





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023



(in millions) Total amount of AB Holding Units Purchased (1)

0.9

—

1.0

0.5 Total Cash Paid for AB Holding Units Purchased (1)

$ 29.0

$ —

$ 33.3

$ 18.8 Open Market Purchases of AB Holding Units Purchased (1)

0.6

—

0.6

— Total Cash Paid for Open Market Purchases of AB Holding Units (1)

$ 21.5

$ —

$ 21.5

$ —



(1) Purchased on a trade date basis. The difference between open-market purchases and units retained reflects the retention of AB Holding Units from employees to fulfill statutory tax withholding requirements at the time of delivery of long-term incentive compensation awards.

AB (The Operating Partnership) US GAAP Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)



















(US $ Thousands) 2Q 2024

2Q 2023

% Change

1Q 2024

% Change



















GAAP revenues:

















Base fees $ 774,017

$ 703,371

10.0 %

$ 754,239

2.6 % Performance fees 43,310

18,307

136.6

30,166

43.6 Bernstein research services[1] —

91,847

(100.0)

96,222

(100.0) Distribution revenues 172,905

144,798

19.4

165,690

4.4 Dividends and interest 43,986

50,193

(12.4)

44,515

(1.2) Investments (losses) gains (23,629)

670

n/m

11,743

n/m Other revenues 39,167

24,719

58.4

25,293

54.9 Total revenues 1,049,756

1,033,905

1.5

1,127,868

(6.9) Less: Broker-dealer related interest expense 21,813

25,449

(14.3)

23,717

(8.0) Total net revenues 1,027,943

1,008,456

1.9

1,104,151

(6.9)



















GAAP operating expenses:

















Employee compensation and benefits 423,324

428,079

(1.1)

452,772

(6.5) Promotion and servicing

















Distribution-related payments 179,908

150,038

19.9

172,982

4.0 Amortization of deferred sales commissions 13,348

8,767

52.3

11,799

13.1 Trade execution, marketing, T&E and other 40,940

54,138

(24.4)

54,991

(25.6) General and administrative 145,732

149,935

(2.8)

137,910

5.7 Contingent payment arrangements 2,558

2,443

4.7

2,558

— Interest on borrowings 11,313

14,672

(22.9)

17,370

(34.9) Amortization of intangible assets 11,531

11,723

(1.6)

11,772

(2.0) Total operating expenses 828,654

819,795

1.1

862,154

(3.9) Operating income 199,289

188,661

5.6

241,997

(17.6)



















Gain on divestiture 134,555

—

n/m

—

n/m Non-Operating income 134,555

—

n/m

—

n/m Pre-tax income 333,844

188,661

77.0

241,997

38.0 Income taxes 20,092

9,901

102.9

16,042

25.2 Net income 313,752

178,760

75.5

225,955

38.9 Net income of consolidated entities attributable to non-controlling interests 4,180

3,023

38.3

8,028

(47.9) Net income attributable to AB Unitholders $ 309,572

$ 175,737

76.2 %

$ 217,927

42.1 %





















______________________ 1 On April 1, 2024, AB and Societe Generale, a leading European bank, completed their transaction to form a jointly owned equity research provider and cash equity trading partner for institutional investors. AB deconsolidated the Bernstein Research Services business and contributed the business to the joint venture.

AB Holding L.P. (The Publicly-Traded Partnership) SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF INCOME



















(US $ Thousands) 2Q 2024

2Q 2023

% Change

1Q 2024

% Change



















Equity in Net Income Attributable to AB Unitholders $ 122,705

$ 69,121

77.5 %

$ 86,281

42.2 % Income Taxes 9,182

8,563

7.2

9,059

1.4 Net Income $ 113,523

$ 60,558

87.5 %

$ 77,222

47.0 % Net Income - Diluted $ 113,523

$ 60,558

87.5 %

$ 77,222

47.0 % Diluted Net Income per Unit $ 0.99

$ 0.53

86.8 %

$ 0.67

47.8 % Distribution per Unit $ 0.71

$ 0.61

16.4 %

$ 0.73

(2.7) %





















Units Outstanding 2Q 2024

2Q 2023

% Change

1Q 2024

% Change AB L.P.

















Period-end 286,773,773

285,730,404

0.4 %

287,322,525

(0.2) % Weighted average - basic 287,191,726

285,670,383

0.5

286,875,671

0.1 Weighted average - diluted 287,191,726

285,670,383

0.5

286,875,671

0.1 AB Holding L.P.

















Period-end 114,619,452

113,555,480

0.9 %

115,163,604

(0.5) % Weighted average - basic 115,034,220

113,493,799

1.4

114,704,111

0.3 Weighted average - diluted 115,034,220

113,493,799

1.4

114,704,111

0.3

AllianceBernstein L.P.





ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT | June 30, 2024





($ Billions)





Ending and Average Three Months Ended



6/30/24

6/30/23

Ending Assets Under Management $769.5

$691.5

Average Assets Under Management $755.5

$678.4

Three-Month Changes By Distribution Channel

















Institutions

Retail

Private Wealth

Total

Beginning of Period $ 322.5

$ 308.0

$ 128.2

$ 758.7

Sales/New accounts 3.3

23.2

5.4

31.9

Redemption/Terminations (3.5)

(16.7)

(5.5)

(25.7)

Net Cash Flows (1.6)

(3.7)

—

(5.3)

Net Flows (1.8)

2.8

(0.1)

0.9

Investment Performance 2.0

5.6

2.3

9.9

End of Period $ 322.7

$ 316.4

$ 130.4

$ 769.5

Three-Month Changes By Investment Service























Equity Active

Equity Passive(1)

Fixed Income Taxable

Fixed Income Tax-Exempt

Fixed Income Passive(1)

Alternatives/ Multi-Asset Solutions(2)

Total

Beginning of Period $ 264.1

$ 64.7

$ 212.1

$ 64.0

$ 11.2

$ 142.6

$ 758.7

Sales/New accounts 12.5

0.3

10.3

4.9

—

3.9

31.9

Redemption/Terminations (13.4)

(0.1)

(7.4)

(3.1)

(0.1)

(1.6)

(25.7)

Net Cash Flows (5.2)

(0.9)

1.5

0.1

0.1

(0.9)

(5.3)

Net Flows (6.1)

(0.7)

4.4

1.9

—

1.4

0.9

Investment Performance 6.4

1.8

(0.5)

0.3

(0.2)

2.1

9.9

End of Period $ 264.4

$ 65.8

$ 216.0

$ 66.2

$ 11.0

$ 146.1

$ 769.5

Three-Month Net Flows By Investment Service (Active versus Passive)



Actively Managed

Passively Managed (1)

Total

Equity $ (6.1)

(0.7)

$ (6.8)

Fixed Income 6.3

—

6.3

Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions (2) 1.1

0.3

1.4

Total $ 1.3

$ (0.4)

$ 0.9



(1) Includes index and enhanced index services. (2) Includes certain multi-asset solutions and services not included in equity or fixed income services.

By Client Domicile

















Institutions

Retail

Private Wealth

Total

U.S. Clients $ 242.8

$ 189.5

$ 127.7

$ 560.0

Non-U.S. Clients 79.9

126.9

2.7

209.5

Total $ 322.7

$ 316.4

$ 130.4

$ 769.5

AB L.P.

























RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL RESULTS

































Three Months Ended

(US $ Thousands, unaudited)

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023





































Net Revenues, GAAP basis

$ 1,027,943

$ 1,104,151

$ 1,090,720

$ 1,032,056

$ 1,008,456

$ 1,024,091





Exclude:































Distribution-related adjustments:



























Distribution revenues (172,905)

(165,690)

(151,339)

(149,049)

(144,798)

(141,078)





Investment advisory services fees (20,350)

(19,090)

(15,302)

(16,156)

(14,005)

(15,456)





Pass through adjustments:



























Investment advisory services fees (11,488)

(15,513)

(27,162)

(14,567)

(11,046)

(9,763)





Other revenues (20,447)

(8,761)

(8,811)

(8,661)

(8,096)

(9,343)





Impact of consolidated company-sponsored investment funds (3,292)

(8,374)

(13,670)

1,931

(2,975)

(10,409)





Incentive compensation-related items (1,521)

(2,547)

(3,509)

238

(4,905)

(5,443)





Equity loss on JVs 27,893

—

—

—

—

—



Adjusted Net Revenues

$ 825,833

$ 884,176

$ 870,927

$ 845,792

$ 822,631

$ 832,599





































Operating Income, GAAP basis

$ 199,289

$ 241,997

$ 238,500

$ 175,250

$ 188,661

$ 215,260





Exclude:































Real estate (206)

(206)

(206)

(206)

(206)

(206)





Incentive compensation-related items 751

1,097

1,126

1,354

1,103

1,608





EQH award compensation 291

215

179

142

215

191





Acquisition-related expenses 19,035

14,981

14,879

44,941

20,525

17,725





Equity loss on JVs 27,893

—

—

—

—

—





Interest on borrowings (1) 11,313

17,370

12,800

13,209

14,672

13,713







Total non-GAAP adjustments 59,077

33,457

28,778

59,440

36,309

33,031





Less: Net income (loss) of consolidated entities attributable to non-controlling interests 4,180

8,028

13,384

(2,164)

3,023

9,767



Adjusted Operating Income(1) $ 254,186

$ 267,426

$ 253,894

$ 236,854

$ 221,947

$ 238,524



Operating Margin, GAAP basis excl. non-controlling interests 19.0 %

21.2 %

20.6 %

17.2 %

18.4 %

20.1 %



Adjusted Operating Margin(1) 30.8 %

30.3 %

29.2 %

28.0 %

27.0 %

28.7 %



































AB Holding L.P.























RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EPU TO ADJUSTED EPU

































Three Months Ended

($ Thousands except per Unit amounts, unaudited) 6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023



Net Income - Diluted, GAAP basis $ 113,523

$ 77,222

$ 79,198

$ 56,991

$ 60,558

$ 67,437



Impact on net income of AB non-GAAP adjustments (32,232)

6,176

6,228

17,077

8,124

7,401



Adjusted Net Income - Diluted $ 81,291

$ 83,398

$ 85,426

$ 74,068

$ 68,682

$ 74,838





































Diluted Net Income per Holding Unit, GAAP basis $ 0.99

$ 0.67

$ 0.71

$ 0.50

$ 0.53

$ 0.59



Impact of AB non-GAAP adjustments (0.28)

0.06

0.06

0.15

0.08

0.07



Adjusted Diluted Net Income per Holding Unit $ 0.71

$ 0.73

$ 0.77

$ 0.65

$ 0.61

$ 0.66





(1) During the second quarter of 2023, we adjusted operating income to exclude interest on borrowings in order to align with our industry peer group. We have recast prior periods presentation to align with the current period presentation.

AB

Notes to Consolidated Statements of Income and Supplemental Information

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Net Revenues

Net Revenue, as adjusted, is reduced to exclude all of the company's distribution revenues, which are recorded as a separate line item on the consolidated statement of income, as well as a portion of investment advisory services fees received that is used to pay distribution and servicing costs. For certain products, based on the distinct arrangements, certain distribution fees are collected by us and passed through to third-party client intermediaries, while for certain other products, we collect investment advisory services fees and a portion is passed through to third-party client intermediaries. In both arrangements, the third-party client intermediary owns the relationship with the client and is responsible for performing services and distributing the product to the client on our behalf. We believe offsetting distribution revenues and certain investment advisory services fees is useful for our investors and other users of our financial statements because such presentation appropriately reflects the nature of these costs as pass-through payments to third parties that perform functions on behalf of our sponsored mutual funds and/or shareholders of these funds. Distribution-related adjustments fluctuate each period based on the type of investment products sold, as well as the average AUM over the period. Also, we adjust distribution revenues for the amortization of deferred sales commissions as these costs, over time, will offset such revenues.

We adjust investment advisory and services fees and other revenues for pass through costs, primarily related to our transfer agent and shareholder servicing fees. Also, we adjust for certain investment advisory and service fees passed through to our investment advisors. We also adjust for certain pass through costs associated with the transition of services to the JVs entered into with SocGen. These amounts are expensed by us and passed to the JVs for reimbursement. These fees do not affect operating income, as such, we exclude these fees from adjusted net revenues.

We adjust for the revenue impact of consolidating company-sponsored investment funds by eliminating the consolidated company-sponsored investment funds' revenues and including AB's fees from such consolidated company-sponsored investment funds and AB's investment gains and losses on its investments in such consolidated company-sponsored investment funds that were eliminated in consolidation.

We also adjust net revenues to exclude our portion of the equity income or loss associated with our investment in the JVs. Effective April 1, 2024, following the close of the transaction with SocGen, we record all income or loss associated with the JVs as an equity method investment income (loss). As we no longer consider this activity part of our core business operations and our intent is to fully divest from both joint ventures, we consider these amounts temporary and as such, we exclude these amounts from our adjusted net revenues.

Adjusted net revenues exclude investment gains and losses and dividends and interest on employee long-term incentive compensation-related investments. Also, we adjust for certain acquisition related pass through performance-based fees and performance related compensation.

Adjusted Operating Income

Adjusted operating income represents operating income on a US GAAP basis excluding (1) real estate charges (credits), (2) the impact on net revenues and compensation expense of the investment gains and losses (as well as the dividends and interest) associated with employee long-term incentive compensation-related investments, (3) the equity compensation paid by EQH to certain AB executives, as discussed below, (4) acquisition-related expenses, (5) equity income (loss) on JVs (6) interest on borrowings and (7) the impact of consolidated company-sponsored investment funds.

Real estate charges (credits) incurred have been excluded because they are not considered part of our core operating results when comparing financial results from period to period and to industry peers. However, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2019, real estate charges (credits), while excluded in the period in which the charges (credits) are recorded, are included ratably over the remaining applicable lease term.

Prior to 2009, a significant portion of employee compensation was in the form of long-term incentive compensation awards that were notionally invested in AB investment services and generally vested over a period of four years. AB economically hedged the exposure to market movements by purchasing and holding these investments on its balance sheet. All such investments had vested as of year-end 2012 and the investments have been delivered to the participants, except for those investments with respect to which the participant elected a long-term deferral. Fluctuation in the value of these investments is recorded within investment gains and losses on the income statement. Management believes it is useful to reflect the offset achieved from economically hedging the market exposure of these investments in the calculation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin. The non-GAAP measures exclude gains and losses and dividends and interest on employee long-term incentive compensation-related investments included in revenues and compensation expense.

The board of directors of EQH granted to Seth P. Bernstein, our CEO, equity awards in connection with EQH's IPO. Additionally, equity awards were granted to Mr. Bernstein and other AB executives for their membership on the EQH Management Committee. These individuals may receive additional equity or cash compensation from EQH in the future related to their service on the Management Committee. Any awards granted to these individuals by EQH are recorded as compensation expense in AB's consolidated statement of income. The compensation expense associated with these awards has been excluded from our non-GAAP measures because they are non-cash and are based upon EQH's, and not AB's, financial performance.

Acquisition-related expenses have been excluded because they are not considered part of our core operating results when comparing financial results from period to period and to industry peers. Acquisition-related expenses include professional fees and the recording of changes in estimates to contingent payment arrangements associated with our acquisitions. Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, acquisition-related expenses also include certain compensation-related expenses, amortization of intangible assets for contracts acquired and accretion expense with respect to contingent payment arrangements.

We also adjust operating income to exclude our portion of the equity income or loss associated with our investment in the JVs. Effective April 1, 2024, following the close of the transaction with SocGen, we record all income or loss associated with the JVs as an equity method investment income (loss). As we no longer consider this activity part of our core business operations and our intent is to fully divest from both joint ventures, we consider these amounts temporary and as such, we exclude these amounts from our adjusted operating income.

We adjust operating income to exclude interest on borrowings in order to align with our industry peer group.

We adjusted for the operating income impact of consolidating certain company-sponsored investment funds by eliminating the consolidated company-sponsored funds' revenues and expenses and including AB's revenues and expenses that were eliminated in consolidation. We also excluded the limited partner interests we do not own.

Adjusted Operating Margin

Adjusted operating margin allows us to monitor our financial performance and efficiency from period to period without the volatility noted above in our discussion of adjusted operating income and to compare our performance to industry peers on a basis that better reflects our performance in our core business. Adjusted operating margin is derived by dividing adjusted operating income by adjusted net revenues.

