ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

GAAP Diluted Net Income of $1.12 per Unit

Adjusted Diluted Net Income of $0.77 per Unit

Cash Distribution of $0.77 per Unit

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ("AB Holding") (NYSE: AB) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"AB's relentless commitment to delivering better investment outcomes continues to resonate with our clients globally," said Seth Bernstein, President and CEO of AllianceBernstein. "We registered our third consecutive quarter of organic gains while reaching approximately $806 billion in assets under management, buoyed by strong Equity and Fixed Income markets. Active net inflows totaled $2.2 billion in the third quarter of 2024, led by Taxable and Tax-Exempt Fixed Income, in addition to organic gains in Alternatives/Multi-Asset. We were among the first asset managers to benefit from re-allocations into Fixed Income, having registered nearly $20 billion in Active Fixed Income inflows year-to-date, more than 50% higher than the full prior year's organic gains. Active Equity outflows persisted, primarily concentrated at the Institutional level. Compared to prior year, average AUM and investment advisory base fees grew 14%, adjusted operating income increased 12% and adjusted operating margin of 31.3% expanded by 330 bps, or 470 bps excluding the impact from duplicate lease expense. Adjusted earnings per Unit and distributions to Unitholders rose 19%."

(US $ Thousands except per Unit amounts) 3Q 2024

3Q 2023

% Change

2Q 2024

% Change U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

















Net revenues $ 1,085,489

$ 1,032,056

5.2 %

$ 1,027,943

5.6 % Operating income $ 365,281

$ 175,250

108.4 %

$ 199,289

83.3 % Operating margin 33.2 %

17.2 %

1600 bps

19.0 %

1420 bps AB Holding Diluted EPU $ 1.12

$ 0.50

124.0 %

$ 0.99

13.1 %



















Adjusted Financial Measures (1)

















Net revenues $ 845,095

$ 845,792

(0.1) %

$ 825,833

2.3 % Operating income $ 264,154

$ 236,854

11.5 %

$ 254,186

3.9 % Operating margin 31.3 %

28.0 %

330 bps

30.8 %

50 bps AB Holding Diluted EPU $ 0.77

$ 0.65

18.5 %

$ 0.71

8.5 % AB Holding cash distribution per Unit $ 0.77

$ 0.65

18.5 %

$ 0.71

8.5 %



















(US $ Billions)

















Assets Under Management ("AUM")

















Ending AUM $ 805.9

$ 669.0

20.5 %

$ 769.5

4.7 % Average AUM $ 785.9

$ 689.6

14.0 %

$ 755.5

4.0 %





(1) The adjusted financial measures represent non-GAAP financial measures. See page 13 for reconciliations of GAAP Financial Results to Adjusted Financial Results and pages 14-15 for notes describing the adjustments.

Bernstein continued, "Our Retail channel extended organic gains for the fifth consecutive quarter, generating $5.4 billion inflows, the channel's highest quarterly gain since 2021. Robust Retail demand for Taxable and Tax-Exempt Fixed Income, respectively growing at 17% and 27% annualized rates, was further supported by Active Equities, growing modestly at 2% annualized organic growth rate. Institutional net outflows persisted with Active Equity outflows offsetting organic gains in other asset classes. Institutional pipeline remains stable at $10 billion, reflective of strong fundings and increased pass through assets during the third quarter. Private Wealth net flows flipped positive in the third quarter. While relatively muted earlier in the year, we remain confident in the channel's flows outlook as sales and advisor productivity are tracking record-levels."

Bernstein concluded, "The third quarter of 2024 was a turning point for monetary and fiscal policy around the world, initiating a rate cutting cycle in many developed economies and stimulus measures in China. In this fluid macroeconomic environment, to be followed shortly by an upcoming global election cycle, we remain resolute in our pursuit of insight that unlocks opportunity. Our long-standing investment experience and our seasoned capabilities across various regions and styles enable us to take advantage of shifting investment landscapes."

The firm's cash distribution per Unit of $0.77 is payable on November 21, 2024, to holders of record of AB Holding Units at the close of business on November 4, 2024.

Market Performance

Global equity and fixed income markets were up in the third quarter of 2024.



3Q 2024 S&P 500 Total Return 5.9 % MSCI EAFE Total Return 7.3 Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Return 5.2 Bloomberg Barclays Global High Yield Index - Hedged 5.5

Assets Under Management

($ Billions)

Total assets under management as of September 30, 2024 were $805.9 billion, up $36.4 billion, or 5%, from June 30, 2024 and up $136.9 billion, or 21%, from September 30, 2023.





Institutional

Retail

Private Wealth

Total Assets Under Management 9/30/2024

$335.2

$334.5

$136.2

$805.9 Net Flows for Three Months Ended 9/30/2024:















Active

($4.0)

$6.6

($0.4)

$2.2 Passive

(0.4)

(1.2)

0.5

(1.1) Total

($4.4)

$5.4

$0.1

$1.1

Total net inflows were $1.1 billion in the third quarter, compared to net inflows of $0.9 billion in the second quarter of 2024 and net outflows of $1.9 billion in the prior year third quarter.

Institutional channel third quarter net outflows of $4.4 billion compared to net outflows of $1.8 billion in the second quarter of 2024. Institutional gross sales were $4.2 billion compared to gross sales of $3.3 billion in the second quarter of 2024. The pipeline of awarded but unfunded Institutional mandates increased sequentially to $10.1 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to $9.8 billion at June 30, 2024.

Retail channel third quarter net inflows of $5.4 billion increased compared to net inflows of $2.8 billion in the second quarter of 2024. Retail gross sales of $26.6 billion increased sequentially from $23.2 billion.

Private Wealth channel third quarter net inflows of $0.1 billion were flat from the second quarter of 2024. Private Wealth gross sales of $4.7 billion decreased sequentially from $5.4 billion.

Third Quarter Financial Results

We are presenting both earnings information derived in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP") and non-GAAP, adjusted earnings information in this release. Management principally uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating performance because we believe they present a clearer picture of our operating performance and allow management to see long-term trends without the distortion caused by incentive compensation-related mark-to-market adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, interest expense and other adjustment items. Similarly, we believe that non-GAAP earnings information helps investors better understand the underlying trends in our results and, accordingly, provides a valuable perspective for investors. Please note, however, that these non-GAAP measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for, any measures derived in accordance with US GAAP and they may not be comparable to non-GAAP measures presented by other companies. Management uses both US GAAP and non-GAAP measures in evaluating our financial performance. The non-GAAP measures alone may pose limitations because they do not include all of our revenues and expenses.

AB Holding is required to distribute all of its Available Cash Flow, as defined in the AB Holding Partnership Agreement, to its Unitholders (including the General Partner). Available Cash Flow typically is the adjusted diluted net income per unit for the quarter multiplied by the number of units outstanding at the end of the quarter. Management anticipates that Available Cash Flow will continue to be based on adjusted diluted net income per unit, unless management determines, with concurrence of the Board of Directors, that one or more adjustments made to adjusted net income should not be made with respect to the Available Cash Flow calculation.

US GAAP Earnings

Effective April 1, 2024, AB and Societe Generale completed their previously announced transaction to form a global joint venture with two joint venture holding companies, one outside of North America and one within North America. As such, AB has deconsolidated the Bernstein Research Services business.

Revenues

Third quarter net revenues of $1.1 billion increased 5% from the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher investment advisory base fees, distribution revenues and other revenues, partially offset by the Bernstein Research Services deconsolidation and lower dividend and interest income.

Sequentially, net revenues of $1.1 billion increased 6% from $1.0 billion. The increase was due to higher investment advisory base fees, lower investment losses and higher distribution revenues, partially offset by lower performance fees and lower dividend and interest income.

Third quarter Bernstein Research Services revenues decreased 100% compared to the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was driven by the Bernstein Research Services deconsolidation in the second quarter of 2024.

Expenses

Third quarter operating expenses of $720 million decreased 16% from $857 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a contingent payment arrangement gain, lower employee compensation and benefits expense and lower interest on borrowings, partially offset by higher promotion and servicing expense and higher general and administrative ("G&A") expense. The contingent payment arrangement gain was recognized in connection with the fair value adjustment related to our contingent payment liability associated with our acquisition of AB CarVal in 2022. Employee compensation and benefits expense decreased due to lower base compensation resulting from the Bernstein Research Services deconsolidation, lower fringe benefits and incentive compensation, partially offset by higher commissions. The decrease in interest expense is driven by lower average borrowings. Promotion and servicing expense increased due to higher distribution related payments and higher amortization of deferred sales commissions, partially offset by lower trade execution and clearance costs resulting from the Bernstein Research Services deconsolidation. G&A expenses increased primarily due to higher office-related expense primarily driven our early exit from our previous New York office location, partially offset by lower technology and related expense.

Sequentially, operating expenses of $720 million decreased 13% from $829 million, driven primarily to a contingent payment arrangement gain partially offset by higher promotion and servicing expense and G&A expenses.The contingent payment arrangement gain was recognized in connection with the fair value adjustment related to our contingent payment liability associated with our acquisition of AB CarVal in 2022. Promotion and servicing expense increased due to higher distribution-related payments and higher amortization of deferred sales commissions. G&A expense increased primarily due to higher office-related expenses primarily driven by our early exit from our previous New York office location, partially offset by lower professional fees.

Operating Income, Margin and Net Income Per Unit

Third quarter operating income of $365 million increased 108% from $175 million in the third quarter of 2023 and the operating margin of 33.2% in the third quarter of 2024 increased 1600 basis points from 17.2% in the third quarter of 2023.

Sequentially, operating income increased 83% from $199 million in the second quarter of 2024 and the operating margin of 33.2% increased 1420 basis points from 19.0% in the second quarter of 2024.

Third quarter diluted net income per Unit was $1.12 compared to $0.50 in the third quarter of 2023 and $0.99 in the second quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP Earnings

This section discusses our third quarter 2024 non-GAAP financial results, compared to the third quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2024. The phrases "adjusted net revenues", "adjusted operating expenses", "adjusted operating income", "adjusted operating margin" and "adjusted diluted net income per Unit" are used in the following earnings discussion to identify non-GAAP information.

Adjusted Revenues

Third quarter adjusted net revenues of $845 million decreased slightly from $846 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the Bernstein Research Services deconsolidation, partially offset by higher investment advisory base fees. Base fees increased 14% from the third quarter of 2023.

Sequentially, adjusted net revenues of $845 million increased 2% from $826 million. The increase was primarily due higher investment advisory base fees, partially offset by lower performance-based fees, lower investment gains and lower net dividends and interest income.

Adjusted Expenses

Third quarter adjusted operating expenses of $581 million decreased 5% from $609 million in the third quarter of 2023 primarily driven by lower promotion and servicing expense and lower employee compensation and benefits associated with the Bernstein Research Services deconsolidation. Promotion and servicing expense decreased 32% from the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to lower trade execution costs driven by the Bernstein Research Services deconsolidation. Employee compensation and benefits expense decreased 3% from the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to decreased base compensation resulting from the Bernstein Research Services deconsolidation. G&A was essentially flat.

Sequentially, adjusted operating expenses of $581 million increased 2% from $572 million, primarily driven by higher G&A expenses, partially offset by lower promotion and servicing expense. G&A expenses increased 9% sequentially primarily due to higher office and related expenses primarily driven by the acceleration of lease expense and write off of related assets associated with our early exit from our New York office location. Promotion and servicing expense decreased 9% from the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower trade execution costs. Compensation and benefits expense was essentially flat.

Adjusted operating Income, Margin and Net Income Per Unit

Third quarter adjusted operating income of $264 million increased 12% from $237 million in the third quarter of 2023, and the adjusted operating margin of 31.3% increased 330 basis points from 28.0%.

Sequentially, adjusted operating income of $264 million increased 4% from $254 million and the adjusted operating margin of 31.3% increased 50 basis points from 30.8%.

Third quarter adjusted diluted net income per Unit was $0.77 compared to $0.65 in the third quarter of 2023 and $0.71 in the second quarter of 2024.

Headcount

As of September 30, 2024, we had 4,292 employees, compared to 4,657 employees as of September 30, 2023 and 4,264 employees as of June 30, 2024. The decrease in headcount as of September 30, 2023 is due the Bernstein Research Services deconsolidation and transferring 546 employees to the newly formed joint ventures. Excluding Bernstein, the increase in headcount as compared to September 30, 2023 was predominantly driven by hiring of offshore personnel.

Unit Repurchases





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023



(in millions) Total amount of AB Holding Units Purchased (1)

1.1

1.8

2.1

2.3 Total Cash Paid for AB Holding Units Purchased (1)

$ 38.6

$ 56.9

$ 71.7

$ 75.7 Open Market Purchases of AB Holding Units Purchased (1)

1.1

1.8

1.8

1.8 Total Cash Paid for Open Market Purchases of AB Holding Units (1)

$ 38.6

$ 56.9

$ 60.1

$ 56.9





(1) Purchased on a trade date basis. The difference between open-market purchases and units retained reflects the retention of AB Holding Units from employees to fulfill statutory tax withholding requirements at the time of delivery of long-term incentive compensation awards.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of September 30, 2024, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 39.3% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 61.6% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AllianceBernstein may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com .

AB (The Operating Partnership)

















US GAAP Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)





































(US $ Thousands) 3Q 2024

3Q 2023

% Change

2Q 2024

% Change



















GAAP revenues:

















Base fees $ 813,623

$ 720,969

12.9 %

$ 774,017

5.1 % Performance fees 28,763

27,982

2.8

43,310

(33.6) Bernstein research services1 —

93,875

(100.0)

—

n/m Distribution revenues 189,216

149,049

26.9

172,905

9.4 Dividends and interest 38,940

49,889

(21.9)

43,986

(11.5) Investments (losses) gains (3,512)

(6,694)

(47.5)

(23,629)

(85.1) Other revenues 39,673

24,484

62.0

39,167

1.3 Total revenues 1,106,703

1,059,554

4.4

1,049,756

5.4 Less: Broker-dealer related interest expense 21,214

27,498

(22.9)

21,813

(2.7) Total net revenues 1,085,489

1,032,056

5.2

1,027,943

5.6



















GAAP operating expenses:

















Employee compensation and benefits 424,893

453,619

(6.3)

423,324

0.4 Promotion and servicing

















Distribution-related payments 192,230

155,620

23.5

179,908

6.8 Amortization of deferred sales commissions 15,005

9,585

56.5

13,348

12.4 Trade execution, marketing, T&E and other 38,312

52,289

(26.7)

40,940

(6.4) General and administrative 155,808

145,388

7.2

145,732

6.9 Contingent payment arrangements (125,947)

15,364

n/m

2,558

n/m Interest on borrowings 8,456

13,209

(36.0)

11,313

(25.3) Amortization of intangible assets 11,451

11,732

(2.4)

11,531

(0.7) Total operating expenses 720,208

856,806

(15.9)

828,654

(13.1) Operating income 365,281

175,250

108.4

199,289

83.3 Gain on divestiture —

—

n/m

134,555

n/m Non-Operating income —

—

n/m

134,555

n/m Pre-tax income 365,281

175,250

108.4

333,844

9.4 Income taxes 14,255

10,010

42.4

20,092

(29.1) Net income 351,026

165,240

112.4

313,752

11.9 Net income of consolidated entities attributable to non-controlling interests 5,054

(2,164)

n/m

4,180

20.9 Net income attributable to AB Unitholders $ 345,972

$ 167,404

106.7 %

$ 309,572

11.8 %

________________________ 1 On April 1, 2024, AB and Societe Generale, a leading European bank, completed their transaction to form a jointly owned equity research provider and cash equity trading partner for institutional investors. AB deconsolidated the Bernstein Research Services business and contributed the business to the joint venture.

AB Holding L.P. (The Publicly-Traded Partnership)

















SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF INCOME





































(US $ Thousands) 3Q 2024

3Q 2023

% Change

2Q 2024

% Change



















Equity in Net Income Attributable to AB Unitholders $ 136,374

$ 65,761

107.4 %

$ 122,705

11.1 % Income Taxes 9,179

8,770

4.7

9,182

— Net Income $ 127,195

$ 56,991

123.2 %

$ 113,523

12.0 % Net Income - Diluted $ 127,195

$ 56,991

123.2 %

$ 113,523

12.0 % Diluted Net Income per Unit $ 1.12

$ 0.50

124.0 %

$ 0.99

13.1 % Distribution per Unit $ 0.77

$ 0.65

18.5 %

$ 0.71

8.5 %





















Units Outstanding 3Q 2024

3Q 2023

% Change

2Q 2024

% Change AB L.P.

















Period-end 285,586,728

283,971,597

0.6 %

286,773,773

(0.4) % Weighted average - basic 286,195,935

285,359,824

0.3

287,191,726

(0.3) Weighted average - diluted 286,195,935

285,359,824

0.3

287,191,726

(0.3) AB Holding L.P.

















Period-end 113,435,357

111,796,873

1.5 %

114,619,452

(1.0) % Weighted average - basic 114,042,095

113,184,935

0.8

115,034,220

(0.9) Weighted average - diluted 114,042,095

113,184,935

0.8

115,034,220

(0.9)

AllianceBernstein L.P.





ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT | September 30, 2024





($ Billions)





Ending and Average Three Months Ended



9/30/24

9/30/23

Ending Assets Under Management $805.9

$669.0

Average Assets Under Management $785.9

$689.6

Three-Month Changes By Distribution Channel

















Institutions

Retail

Private Wealth

Total

Beginning of Period $ 322.7

$ 316.4

$ 130.4

$ 769.5

Sales/New accounts 4.2

26.6

4.7

35.5

Redemption/Terminations (4.1)

(17.7)

(4.6)

(26.4)

Net Cash Flows (4.5)

(3.5)

—

(8.0)

Net Flows (4.4)

5.4

0.1

1.1

Transfers 0.1

(0.1)

—

—

Investment Performance 16.8

12.8

5.7

35.3

End of Period $ 335.2

$ 334.5

$ 136.2

$ 805.9

Three-Month Changes By Investment Service























Equity

Active

Equity

Passive(1)

Fixed

Income

Taxable

Fixed

Income

Tax-

Exempt

Fixed

Income

Passive(1)

Alternatives/

Multi-Asset

Solutions(2)

Total

Beginning of Period $ 264.4

$ 65.8

$ 216.0

$ 66.2

$ 11.0

$ 146.1

$ 769.5

Sales/New accounts 13.0

0.2

11.6

5.6

—

5.1

35.5

Redemption/Terminations (12.6)

(0.1)

(9.2)

(2.4)

(0.1)

(2.0)

(26.4)

Net Cash Flows (4.9)

(1.2)

0.3

0.1

(0.2)

(2.1)

(8.0)

Net Flows (4.5)

(1.1)

2.7

3.3

(0.3)

1.0

1.1

Transfers(1) —

—

(12.1)

—

—

12.1

—

Investment Performance 11.4

4.2

9.6

1.7

0.7

7.7

35.3

End of Period $ 271.3

$ 68.9

$ 216.2

$ 71.2

$ 11.4

$ 166.9

$ 805.9





(1) Approximately $12.1 billion of private placements was transferred from Taxable Fixed Income into Alternatives/Multi-Asset during the three months ended September 30, 2024 to better align with standard industry practice for asset class reporting purposes.

Three-Month Net Flows By Investment Service (Active versus Passive)



Actively Managed

Passively Managed (1)

Total

Equity $ (4.5)

(1.1)

$ (5.6)

Fixed Income 6.0

(0.3)

5.7

Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions (2) 0.7

0.3

1.0

Total $ 2.2

$ (1.1)

$ 1.1





(1) Includes index and enhanced index services. (2) Includes certain multi-asset solutions and services not included in equity or fixed income services.

By Client Domicile

















Institutions

Retail

Private Wealth

Total

U.S. Clients $ 254.0

$ 197.8

$ 133.4

$ 585.2

Non-U.S. Clients 81.2

136.7

2.8

220.7

Total $ 335.2

$ 334.5

$ 136.2

$ 805.9

AB L.P.

























RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS TO ADJUSTED

FINANCIAL RESULTS

































Three Months Ended

(US $ Thousands, unaudited)

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023





































Net Revenues, GAAP basis

$ 1,085,489

$ 1,027,943

$ 1,104,151

$ 1,090,720

$ 1,032,056

$ 1,008,456





Exclude:































Distribution-related adjustments:



























Distribution revenues (189,216)

(172,905)

(165,690)

(151,339)

(149,049)

(144,798)





Investment advisory services fees (18,017)

(20,350)

(19,090)

(15,302)

(16,156)

(14,005)





Pass through adjustments:



























Investment advisory services fees (12,256)

(11,488)

(15,513)

(27,162)

(14,567)

(11,046)





Other revenues (20,987)

(20,447)

(8,761)

(8,811)

(8,661)

(8,096)





Impact of consolidated company-sponsored investment funds (5,182)

(3,292)

(8,374)

(13,670)

1,931

(2,975)





Incentive compensation-related items (2,286)

(1,521)

(2,547)

(3,509)

238

(4,905)





Equity loss on JVs 7,550

27,893

—

—

—

—



Adjusted Net Revenues

$ 845,095

$ 825,833

$ 884,176

$ 870,927

$ 845,792

$ 822,631





































Operating Income, GAAP basis

$ 365,281

$ 199,289

$ 241,997

$ 238,500

$ 175,250

$ 188,661





Exclude:































Real estate (206)

(206)

(206)

(206)

(206)

(206)





Incentive compensation-related items 742

751

1,097

1,126

1,354

1,103





EQH award compensation 291

291

215

179

142

215





Acquisition-related expenses (112,906)

19,035

14,981

14,879

44,941

20,525





Equity loss on JVs 7,550

27,893

—

—

—

—





Interest on borrowings 8,456

11,313

17,370

12,800

13,209

14,672







Total non-GAAP adjustments (96,073)

59,077

33,457

28,778

59,440

36,309





Less: Net income (loss) of consolidated entities attributable to non-controlling interests 5,054

4,180

8,028

13,384

(2,164)

3,023



Adjusted Operating Income(1) $ 264,154

$ 254,186

$ 267,426

$ 253,894

$ 236,854

$ 221,947



Operating Margin, GAAP basis excl. non-controlling interests 33.2 %

19.0 %

21.2 %

20.6 %

17.2 %

18.4 %



Adjusted Operating Margin(1) 31.3 %

30.8 %

30.3 %

29.2 %

28.0 %

27.0 %



































AB Holding L.P.























RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EPU TO ADJUSTED EPU

































Three Months Ended

($ Thousands except per Unit amounts, unaudited) 9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023



Net Income - Diluted, GAAP basis $ 127,195

$ 113,523

$ 77,222

$ 79,198

$ 56,991

$ 60,558



Impact on net income of AB non-GAAP adjustments (39,515)

(32,232)

6,176

6,228

17,077

8,124



Adjusted Net Income - Diluted $ 87,680

$ 81,291

$ 83,398

$ 85,426

$ 74,068

$ 68,682





































Diluted Net Income per Holding Unit, GAAP basis $ 1.12

$ 0.99

$ 0.67

$ 0.71

$ 0.50

$ 0.53



Impact of AB non-GAAP adjustments (0.35)

(0.28)

0.06

0.06

0.15

0.08



Adjusted Diluted Net Income per Holding Unit $ 0.77

$ 0.71

$ 0.73

$ 0.77

$ 0.65

$ 0.61



AB

Notes to Consolidated Statements of Income and Supplemental Information

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Net Revenues

Net Revenue, as adjusted, is reduced to exclude all of the company's distribution revenues, which are recorded as a separate line item on the consolidated statement of income, as well as a portion of investment advisory services fees received that is used to pay distribution and servicing costs. For certain products, based on the distinct arrangements, certain distribution fees are collected by us and passed through to third-party client intermediaries, while for certain other products, we collect investment advisory services fees and a portion is passed through to third-party client intermediaries. In both arrangements, the third-party client intermediary owns the relationship with the client and is responsible for performing services and distributing the product to the client on our behalf. We believe offsetting distribution revenues and certain investment advisory services fees is useful for our investors and other users of our financial statements because such presentation appropriately reflects the nature of these costs as pass-through payments to third parties that perform functions on behalf of our sponsored mutual funds and/or shareholders of these funds. Distribution-related adjustments fluctuate each period based on the type of investment products sold, as well as the average AUM over the period. Also, we adjust distribution revenues for the amortization of deferred sales commissions as these costs, over time, will offset such revenues.

We adjust investment advisory and services fees and other revenues for pass through costs, primarily related to our transfer agent and shareholder servicing fees. Also, we adjust for certain investment advisory and service fees passed through to our investment advisors. We also adjust for certain pass through costs associated with the transition of services to the JVs entered into with SocGen. These amounts are expensed by us and passed to the JVs for reimbursement. These fees do not affect operating income, as such, we exclude these fees from adjusted net revenues.

We adjust for the revenue impact of consolidating company-sponsored investment funds by eliminating the consolidated company-sponsored investment funds' revenues and including AB's fees from such consolidated company-sponsored investment funds and AB's investment gains and losses on its investments in such consolidated company-sponsored investment funds that were eliminated in consolidation.

We also adjust net revenues to exclude our portion of the equity income or loss associated with our investment in the JVs. Effective April 1, 2024, following the close of the transaction with SocGen, we record all income or loss associated with the JVs as an equity method investment income (loss). As we no longer consider this activity part of our core business operations and our intent is to fully divest from both joint ventures, we consider these amounts temporary and as such, we exclude these amounts from our adjusted net revenues.

Adjusted net revenues exclude investment gains and losses and dividends and interest on employee long-term incentive compensation-related investments. Also, we adjust for certain acquisition related pass through performance-based fees and performance related compensation.

Adjusted Operating Income

Adjusted operating income represents operating income on a US GAAP basis excluding (1) real estate charges (credits), (2) the impact on net revenues and compensation expense of the investment gains and losses (as well as the dividends and interest) associated with employee long-term incentive compensation-related investments, (3) the equity compensation paid by EQH to certain AB executives, as discussed below, (4) acquisition-related expenses, (5) equity income (loss) on JVs (6) interest on borrowings and (7) the impact of consolidated company-sponsored investment funds.

Real estate charges (credits) incurred have been excluded because they are not considered part of our core operating results when comparing financial results from period to period and to industry peers. However, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2019, real estate charges (credits), while excluded in the period in which the charges (credits) are recorded, are included ratably over the remaining applicable lease term.

Prior to 2009, a significant portion of employee compensation was in the form of long-term incentive compensation awards that were notionally invested in AB investment services and generally vested over a period of four years. AB economically hedged the exposure to market movements by purchasing and holding these investments on its balance sheet. All such investments had vested as of year-end 2012 and the investments have been delivered to the participants, except for those investments with respect to which the participant elected a long-term deferral. Fluctuation in the value of these investments is recorded within investment gains and losses on the income statement. Management believes it is useful to reflect the offset achieved from economically hedging the market exposure of these investments in the calculation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin. The non-GAAP measures exclude gains and losses and dividends and interest on employee long-term incentive compensation-related investments included in revenues and compensation expense.

The board of directors of EQH granted to Seth P. Bernstein, our CEO, equity awards in connection with EQH's IPO. Additionally, equity awards were granted to Mr. Bernstein and other AB executives for their membership on the EQH Management Committee. These individuals may receive additional equity or cash compensation from EQH in the future related to their service on the Management Committee. Any awards granted to these individuals by EQH are recorded as compensation expense in AB's consolidated statement of income. The compensation expense associated with these awards has been excluded from our non-GAAP measures because they are non-cash and are based upon EQH's, and not AB's, financial performance.

Acquisition-related expenses have been excluded because they are not considered part of our core operating results when comparing financial results from period to period and to industry peers. Acquisition-related expenses include professional fees and the recording of changes in estimates to contingent payment arrangements associated with our acquisitions. Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, acquisition-related expenses also include certain compensation-related expenses, amortization of intangible assets for contracts acquired and accretion expense with respect to contingent payment arrangements. During the three months ended September 30, 2024 we recognized a gain of $128.5 million in the condensed consolidated statement of income related to a fair value adjustment of the contingent payment liability associated with our acquisition of AB Carval in 2022. The fair value adjustment was due to updated assumptions of future performance associated with the liability. During the three months ended September 30, 2023 we recorded an expense of $26.9 million due to a change in estimate related to the contingent consideration associated with the acquisition of Autonomous LLC in 2019. The change in estimate was based upon better than expected revenues during the 2023 performance evaluation period. We recorded $13.1 million as contingent payment arrangement expense and $13.8 million as compensation and benefits expense in the condensed consolidated statement of income. The charges to compensation and benefits expense are due to certain service conditions and special awards included in the acquisition agreement.

We also adjust operating income to exclude our portion of the equity income or loss associated with our investment in the JVs. Effective April 1, 2024, following the close of the transaction with SocGen, we record all income or loss associated with the JVs as an equity method investment income (loss). As we no longer consider this activity part of our core business operations and our intent is to fully divest from both joint ventures, we consider these amounts temporary and as such, we exclude these amounts from our adjusted operating income.

We adjust operating income to exclude interest on borrowings in order to align with our industry peer group.

We adjusted for the operating income impact of consolidating certain company-sponsored investment funds by eliminating the consolidated company-sponsored funds' revenues and expenses and including AB's revenues and expenses that were eliminated in consolidation. We also excluded the limited partner interests we do not own.

Adjusted Operating Margin

Adjusted operating margin allows us to monitor our financial performance and efficiency from period to period without the volatility noted above in our discussion of adjusted operating income and to compare our performance to industry peers on a basis that better reflects our performance in our core business. Adjusted operating margin is derived by dividing adjusted operating income by adjusted net revenues.

