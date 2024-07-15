AllianceBernstein Launches AB International Low Volatility Equity ETF

ILOW is AB's fifteenth actively managed ETF

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) and AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB"), a leading global investment management firm, announced today the launch of AB International Low Volatility Equity ETF (ILOW) as an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the New York Stock Exchange. Global trading firm Jane Street is the Lead Market Maker for the fund.

"With the launch of our 15th ETF, we look forward to continuing our commitment to creating model-friendly products that, we believe, fit client needs in periods of growth and volatility," said AB's Global Head of ETFs and Portfolio Solutions Noel Archard. "ILOW will allow investors to tap into additional investment opportunities with exposures beyond the U.S."

ILOW is an actively managed ETF whose investment objective is to seek long-term growth of capital. The Fund invests primarily in large-cap and mid-cap non-U.S. companies. AB seeks to manage the Fund so that it is subject to less share price volatility than many other international strategies.

"AllianceBernstein has had a large presence managing assets in the equities space for many years, and we believe this launch only strengthens our position," said AB's Head of Equities Nelson Yu. "We believe our tenured team of investment professionals possess an in-depth understanding of market cycles that complement this launch, making it a natural extension of our existing capabilities."

For more information and to learn more about AB's ETF platform, which has surpassed $3 billion in active ETF AUM, visit www.alliancebernstein.com/go/etfs.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals, and private wealth clients in major world markets. As of June 30, 2024, AllianceBernstein had $769 billion in assets under management. Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

Disclosures

Investing in securities involves risk, and there is no guarantee of principal.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, fees and expenses of the Fund/Portfolio carefully before investing. For copies of our prospectus or summary prospectus, which contain this and other information, visit us online at www.alliancebernstein.com or contact your AB representative. Please read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Market Risk: The value of the Fund's assets will fluctuate as the market or markets in which the Fund invests fluctuate. The value of the Fund's investments may decline, sometimes rapidly and unpredictably, simply because of economic changes or other events, including public health crises (including the occurrence of a contagious disease or illness), interest rate levels, and regional and global conflicts, that affect large portions of the market. It includes the risk that a particular style of investing may be underperforming the market generally. Equity Securities Risk: The Fund invests in publicly-traded equity securities, and their value may fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and unpredictably, which means a security may be worth more or less than when it was purchased. These fluctuations can be based on a variety of factors including a company's financial condition as well as macro-economic factors such as interest rates, inflation rates, global market conditions, and non-economic factors such as market perceptions and social or political events. Foreign (Non-U.S.) Investments Risk: Investments in securities of non-U.S. issuers may involve more risk than those of U.S. issuers. These securities may fluctuate more widely in price and may be more difficult to trade than domestic securities due to adverse market, economic, political, regulatory or other factors. Currency Risk: Fluctuations in currency exchange rates may negatively affect the value of the Fund's investments or reduce its returns. Capitalization Risk: Investments in mid-capitalization companies may be more volatile than investments in large-capitalization companies. Investments in mid-capitalization companies may have additional risks because these companies have limited product lines, markets or financial resources. Derivatives Risk: Derivatives may be difficult to price or unwind and may be leveraged so that small changes may produce disproportionate losses for the Fund. A short position in a derivative instrument involves the risk of a theoretically unlimited increase in the value of the underlying asset, reference rate or index, which could cause the Fund to suffer a potentially unlimited loss. Derivatives, especially over-the-counter derivatives, are also subject to counterparty risk, which is the risk that the counterparty (the party on the other side of the transaction) on a derivative transaction will be unable or unwilling to honor its contractual obligations to the Fund. ETF Share Price and Net Asset Value Risk: The Fund's shares are listed for trading on the NYSE Arca, Inc. (the "Exchange"). Shares are generally bought and sold in the secondary market at market prices. The net asset value ("NAV") per share of the Fund will fluctuate with changes in the market value of the Fund's holdings. The Fund's NAV is calculated once per day, at the end of the day. The market price of a share on the Exchange could be higher than the NAV (premium), or lower than the NAV (discount) and may fluctuate during the trading day. When all or a portion of the Fund's underlying securities trade in a market that is closed when the market for the Fund's shares is open, there may be differences between the current value of a security and the last quoted price for that security in the closed local market, which could lead to a deviation between the market value of the Fund's shares and the Fund's NAV. Disruptions in the creations and redemptions process or the existence of extreme market volatility could result in the Fund's shares trading above or below NAV. As the Fund may invest in securities traded on foreign exchanges, Fund shares may trade at a larger premium or discount to the Fund's NAV per share than shares of other ETFs. In addition, in stressed market conditions, the market for Fund shares may become less liquid in response to deteriorating liquidity in the markets for the Fund's underlying portfolio holdings. Authorized Participant Risk: Only a limited number of financial institutions that enter into an authorized participant relationship with the Fund ("Authorized Participants") may engage in creation or redemption transactions. If the Fund's Authorized Participants decide not to create or redeem shares, Fund shares may trade at a larger premium or discount to the Fund's NAV per share, or the Fund could face trading halts or de-listing. Active Trading Market Risk: There is no guarantee that an active trading market for Fund shares will exist at all times. In times of market stress, markets can suffer erratic or unpredictable trading activity, extraordinary volatility or wide bid/ask spreads, which could cause some market makers and Authorized Participants to reduce their market activity or "step away" from making a market in ETF shares. Market makers and Authorized Participants are not obligated to place or execute purchase and redemption orders. This could cause the Fund's market price to deviate, materially, from the NAV, and reduce the effectiveness of the ETF arbitrage process. Any absence of an active trading market for Fund shares could lead to a heightened risk that there will be a difference between the market price of a Fund share and the underlying value of the Fund share. Management Risk: The Fund is subject to management risk because it is an actively-managed ETF. The Adviser will apply its investment techniques and risk analyses in making investment decisions, but there is no guarantee that its techniques will produce the intended results.

AllianceBernstein L.P. (AB) is the investment advisor for the Funds.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside is not related to AB.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein