AllianceBernstein Launches Next Generation Balanced Direct Index Platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") (NYSE: AB), a leading global investment management firm, has launched the AB Tax Advantaged Balanced Direct Index portfolio, combining equities and municipal bonds into a core separately managed account.

AB will provide a multi-asset solution within a single account — custom tailored to client tax situation and risk preferences — to deliver benefits to investors. This includes automated tax loss harvesting across both stocks and bonds in addition to AB Intelligent Rebalancing, which seeks to reduce the tax costs associated with rebalancing. Portfolios can be customized across asset-mix profiles including growth, balanced and income as well as a variety of indices.

AB brings experienced portfolio management, tax research, technology, and operational expertise to this solution as an industry leader with over $66B in municipals* and $5B in equity direct indexing* assets under management.

Today, the firm also launched AB Tax Advantaged Equity Direct Index and AB Tax Advantaged Strategic Research Balanced with Municipals, representing additions in equity-only direct indexing and tax managed active multi-asset portfolios, respectively. These products feature integrated technology aimed at delivering an industry-renowned client experience and enhanced after-tax returns.

"Over the years, AB's municipal platform has become a pillar of the firm's high-net-worth brand, while securing an industry-wide reputation as a leader in tax-optimized, technology driven fixed income solutions," said AB's Head of ETFs and Portfolio Solutions Noel Archard. "Combining equity direct indexing alongside municipals is a natural extension of our capabilities, allowing us to better serve our clients while seeking enhanced outcomes after tax."

AB's investment teams overseeing these new SMA products include Municipal, Tax, and Equity Leaders at the firm, with an average of 22 years of investment experience. Cross asset portfolio management teams include Matthew Norton, Daryl Clements, Andrew Potter, Paul Robertson, and John McLaughlin.

"We believe maximizing after-tax returns is critical for high-tax taxable investors," said AB's Head of Separately Managed Accounts Gavin Romm. "Through these solutions, we're seeking to introduce the next generation of balanced investing with an innovative core portfolio and improved approach to rebalancing and systematic tax loss harvesting."

*As of September 30, 2024

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals, and private wealth clients in major world markets. As of October 31, 2024, AllianceBernstein had $793 billion in assets under management. Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

