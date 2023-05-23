AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of April 30, 2023.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46

1.81 % 2) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58

1.78 % 3) City of El Paso TX Series 2021-C 4.00%, 08/15/47

1.77 % 4) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30

1.73 % 5) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48

1.71 % 6) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62

1.69 % 7) Detroit City School District Series 2001-A 6.00%, 05/01/29

1.69 % 8) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.25%, 06/01/46

1.62 % 9) Virginia Small Business Financing Authority Series 2022 3.00%, 01/01/41

1.59 % 10) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority Series 2020 5.00%, 06/15/50

1.52 %





Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio % Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit

19.31 % Airport

9.26 % Revenue - Miscellaneous

7.91 % Toll Roads/Transit

6.29 % Tobacco Securitization

2.93 % Industrial Development - Industry

2.76 % Electric Utility

2.75 % Higher Education - Private

2.58 % Prepay Energy

2.42 % Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

2.34 % Water & Sewer

1.07 % Port

0.86 % Industrial Development - Utility

0.53 % Higher Education - Public

0.43 % Senior Living

0.23 % SUBTOTAL

61.67 % Tax Supported



Special Tax

9.77 % Local G.O.

9.69 % State G.O.

7.48 % State Lease

1.23 % SUBTOTAL

28.17 % Prerefunded/ETM

7.58 % Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

1.63 % Insured/Guaranteed



Guaranteed

0.52 % SUBTOTAL

0.52 % Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts

0.43 % SUBTOTAL

0.43 % Total

100.00 %





State Breakdown

Portfolio % Illinois

11.74 % California

8.39 % New Jersey

8.18 % Pennsylvania

7.56 % Wisconsin

6.17 % Texas

5.95 % New York

5.77 % Florida

5.56 % Michigan

5.14 % South Carolina

3.15 % Connecticut

2.71 % Virginia

2.33 % Ohio

2.24 % Alabama

2.03 % Arizona

1.96 % Georgia

1.77 % Minnesota

1.74 % North Carolina

1.67 % Maryland

1.55 % Oklahoma

1.54 % New Hampshire

1.48 % Nevada

1.45 % Colorado

1.29 % Utah

1.23 % Iowa

1.01 % Nebraska

0.90 % Kansas

0.87 % Hawaii

0.81 % West Virginia

0.67 % Washington

0.52 % Indiana

0.49 % Louisiana

0.49 % Arkansas

0.35 % Oregon

0.21 % District of Columbia

0.18 % Massachusetts

0.14 % South Dakota

0.13 % Puerto Rico

0.10 % Tennessee

0.07 % Kentucky

0.03 % Other

0.43 % Total Investments

100.00 %





Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio % AAA

2.94 % AA

30.40 % A

34.18 % BBB

19.78 % BB

2.31 % B

0.78 % D

0.23 % Not Rated

0.33 % Pre-refunded Bonds

7.58 % Short Term Investments

1.47 % Total

100.00 %





Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 Year

6.31 % 1 To 5 Years

7.27 % 5 To 10 Years

9.58 % 10 To 20 Years

24.03 % 20 To 30 Years

40.77 % More than 30 Years

12.04 % Other

0.00 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %





Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:

15.18 % Average Coupon:

4.44 % Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:

0.00 % Investment Operations:

0.00 % Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00 % Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 % VMTP Shares:

40.02 % Total Fund Leverage:

40.02%* Average Maturity:

9.54 Years Effective Duration:

6.76 Years Total Net Assets:

$356.46 Million** Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$12.40 Total Number of Holdings:

189 Portfolio Turnover:

18.00 %

* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 40.02% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.