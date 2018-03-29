AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2018.

Total net assets of the Fund* on January 31, 2018 were $511,596,304 as compared with $521,571,109 on October 31, 2017 and $508,671,475 on January 31, 2017.  On January 31, 2018, the net asset value per share of common stock was $14.59 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.

January 31, 2018

October 31, 2017

January 31, 2017

Total Net Assets

$511,596,304

$521,571,109

$508,671,475

NAV Per Share

$14.59

$14.94

$14.49

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period November 1, 2017 through January 31, 2018, total net investment income was $4,535,084 or $0.16 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($9,768,396) or ($0.34) per share of common stock for the same period.

First Quarter

Ended

January 31, 2018

Fourth Quarter

Ended

October 31, 2017

First Quarter

Ended

January 31, 2017

Total Net Investment 
Income

$4,535,084

$4,640,196

$4,850,691

Per Share

$0.16

$0.16

$0.17

Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain (Loss)

(9,768,396)

($629,470)

(24,819,874)

Per Share

($0.34)

($0.02)

($0.86)

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

