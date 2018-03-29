NEW YORK, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2018.
Total net assets of the Fund* on January 31, 2018 were $511,596,304 as compared with $521,571,109 on October 31, 2017 and $508,671,475 on January 31, 2017. On January 31, 2018, the net asset value per share of common stock was $14.59 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.
|
January 31, 2018
|
October 31, 2017
|
January 31, 2017
|
Total Net Assets
|
$511,596,304
|
$521,571,109
|
$508,671,475
|
NAV Per Share
|
$14.59
|
$14.94
|
$14.49
|
Shares Outstanding
|
28,744,936
|
28,744,936
|
28,744,936
For the period November 1, 2017 through January 31, 2018, total net investment income was $4,535,084 or $0.16 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($9,768,396) or ($0.34) per share of common stock for the same period.
|
First Quarter
Ended
January 31, 2018
|
Fourth Quarter
Ended
October 31, 2017
|
First Quarter
Ended
January 31, 2017
|
Total Net Investment
|
$4,535,084
|
$4,640,196
|
$4,850,691
|
Per Share
|
$0.16
|
$0.16
|
$0.17
|
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain (Loss)
|
(9,768,396)
|
($629,470)
|
(24,819,874)
|
Per Share
|
($0.34)
|
($0.02)
|
($0.86)
* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-inc-reports-first-quarter-earnings-300621967.html
SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Share this article