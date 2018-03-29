AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings



January 31, 2018 October 31, 2017 January 31, 2017 Total Net Assets $511,596,304 $521,571,109 $508,671,475 NAV Per Share $14.59 $14.94 $14.49 Shares Outstanding 28,744,936 28,744,936 28,744,936

For the period November 1, 2017 through January 31, 2018, total net investment income was $4,535,084 or $0.16 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($9,768,396) or ($0.34) per share of common stock for the same period.



First Quarter Ended January 31, 2018 Fourth Quarter Ended October 31, 2017 First Quarter Ended January 31, 2017 Total Net Investment

Income $4,535,084 $4,640,196 $4,850,691 Per Share $0.16 $0.16 $0.17 Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain (Loss) (9,768,396) ($629,470) (24,819,874) Per Share ($0.34) ($0.02) ($0.86)

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

