ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

News provided by

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Mar 27, 2026, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed–end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2026.

Total net assets of the Fund* on January 31, 2026 were $347,515,671 as compared with $350,811,480 on October 31, 2025, and $357,190,362 on January 31, 2025. On January 31, 2026, the net asset value per share of common stock was $12.09 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.

 January 31, 2026

 October 31, 2025

 January 31, 2025

Total Net Assets

$347,515,671

$350,811,480

$357,190,362

NAV Per Share

$12.09

$12.20

$12.43

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period November 1, 2025 through January 31, 2026, total net investment income was $4,775,826 or $0.17 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $3,704,332 or $0.13 per share of common stock for the same period.

First Quarter

Ended

January 31, 2026

Fourth Quarter

Ended

October 31, 2025

First Quarter

Ended

January 31, 2025

Total Net Investment         
Income

$4,775,826

$3,851,687

$3,560,640

Per Share

$0.17

$0.13

$0.12

Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain (Loss)

($3,704,332)

$28,025,102

($4,385,081)

Per Share

($0.13)

$0.97

($0.15)

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of February 28, 2026....

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of January 31, 2026....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics