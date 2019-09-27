AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2019.

Total net assets of the Fund* on July 31, 2019 were $438,958,790 as compared with $426,858,609 on April 30, 2019, and $505,033,338 on July 31, 2018. On July 31, 2019, the net asset value per share of common stock was $15.18 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.



July 31, 2019

April 30, 2019

July 31, 2018 Total Net Assets $ 438,958,790

$426,858,609

$505,033,338 NAV Per Share $15.18

$14.75

$14.36 Shares Outstanding 28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period May 1, 2019 through July 31, 2019, total net investment income was $3,784,240 or $0.13 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $12,283,811 or $0.43 per share of common stock for the same period.



Third Quarter Ended July 31, 2019 Second Quarter Ended April 30, 2019 Third Quarter Ended July 31, 2018 Total Net Investment Income $3,784,240 $3,719,936 $4,474,454 Per Share $0.13 $0.13 $0.16 Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain $12,283,811 $18,610,684 $4,620,961 Per Share $0.43 $0.65 $0.16

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

