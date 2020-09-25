AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2020.

Total net assets of the Fund* on July 31, 2020 were $438,626,913 as compared with $398,677,599 on April 30, 2020, and $438,958,790 on July 31, 2019. On July 31, 2020, the net asset value per share of common stock was $15.26 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.



July 31, 2020 April 30, 2020 July 31, 2019 Total Net Assets $438,626,913 $398,677,599 $438,958,790 NAV Per Share $15.26 $13.87 $15.18 Shares Outstanding 28,744,936 28,744,936 28,744,936

For the period May 1, 2020 through July 31, 2020, total net investment income was $4,698,453 or $0.16 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $39,629,577 or $1.38 per share of common stock for the same period.



Third Quarter Ended July 31, 2020 Second Quarter Ended April 30, 2020 Third Quarter Ended July 31, 2019 Total Net Investment Income $4,698,453 $3,536,783 $3,784,240 Per Share $0.16 $0.12 $0.13 Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain (Loss) $39,629,577 ($44,635,062) $12,283,811 Per Share $1.38 ($1.55) $0.43







* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

