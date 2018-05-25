AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of April 30,2018.
|
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
|
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
|
Portfolio %
|
1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax) Series 2016A 5.25%, 11/15/35
|
2.46%
|
2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012 5.00%, 1/01/29
|
2.20%
|
3) Massachusetts School Building Authority (Massachusetts School Building Authority Sales Tax) Series 2011B 5.00%, 10/15/32
|
2.08%
|
4) Central Plains Energy Project (Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)) Series 2017A 5.00%, 9/01/42
|
1.73%
|
5) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power PWR Series 2013B 5.00%, 7/01/30
|
1.67%
|
6) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 2/01/46
|
1.63%
|
7) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.) Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39
|
1.44%
|
8) City of New York NY Series 2012I 5.00%, 8/01/28
|
1.43%
|
9) Chicago O'Hare International Airport Series 2016B 5.00%, 1/01/41
|
1.29%
|
10) Port Authority of New York & New Jersey Series 2014-186 5.00%, 10/15/44
|
1.28%
|
Sector/Industry Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
Revenue
|
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
|
11.64%
|
Airport
|
9.66%
|
Toll Roads/Transit
|
7.58%
|
Electric Utility
|
5.86%
|
Higher Education - Public
|
3.89%
|
Revenue - Miscellaneous
|
3.76%
|
Water & Sewer
|
3.56%
|
Prepay Energy
|
2.42%
|
Port
|
1.46%
|
Higher Education - Private
|
1.13%
|
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
|
0.54%
|
Senior Living
|
0.26%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
51.76%
|
Tax Supported
|
Special Tax
|
17.58%
|
State G.O.
|
7.84%
|
Local G.O.
|
6.65%
|
Tax-Supported State Lease
|
3.00%
|
Tax-Supported Local Lease
|
1.13%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
36.20%
|
Prerefunded/ETM
|
9.88%
|
Cash Equivalents
|
Investment Companies
|
1.12%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
1.12%
|
Insured/Guaranteed
|
Guaranteed
|
0.78%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.78%
|
Asset-Backed
|
Housing - Multi-Family
|
0.26%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.26%
|
Total
|
100.00%
|
State Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
New York
|
15.41%
|
California
|
13.45%
|
Pennsylvania
|
8.72%
|
Texas
|
8.30%
|
Illinois
|
7.02%
|
Connecticut
|
6.65%
|
New Jersey
|
5.44%
|
Florida
|
5.29%
|
Michigan
|
5.29%
|
Massachusetts
|
2.49%
|
Alabama
|
2.29%
|
South Carolina
|
1.99%
|
Hawaii
|
1.73%
|
Nebraska
|
1.73%
|
Washington
|
1.54%
|
Kentucky
|
1.37%
|
North Carolina
|
1.24%
|
Tennessee
|
1.18%
|
Colorado
|
1.10%
|
Maryland
|
1.05%
|
District of Columbia
|
0.99%
|
Oregon
|
0.80%
|
Georgia
|
0.77%
|
Utah
|
0.74%
|
Arizona
|
0.68%
|
Minnesota
|
0.45%
|
Arkansas
|
0.32%
|
Ohio
|
0.29%
|
Oklahoma
|
0.27%
|
Indiana
|
0.20%
|
Wisconsin
|
0.09%
|
Other
|
1.12%
|
Total Investments
|
100.00%
|
Credit Quality Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
AAA
|
7.60%
|
AA
|
37.86%
|
A
|
30.63%
|
BBB
|
11.51%
|
BB
|
0.35%
|
B
|
0.26%
|
D
|
0.00%
|
Not Rated
|
0.79%
|
Pre-refunded Bonds
|
9.88%
|
Short-Term Investments
|
1.12%
|
Total Investments
|
100.00%
|
Bonds By Maturity
|
Portfolio %
|
Less than 1 year
|
1.12%
|
1 to 5 years
|
1.05%
|
5 to 10 years
|
8.38%
|
10 to 20 years
|
62.74%
|
20 to 30 years
|
25.02%
|
More Than 30 years
|
1.69%
|
Other
|
0.00%
|
Total Investments
|
100.00%
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
AMT Percent:
|
9.80%
|
Average Coupon:
|
5.27%
|
Percentage of Leverage:
|
Bank Borrowing:
|
0.00%
|
Investment Operations:
|
2.32%
|
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
|
14.45%
|
Tender Option Bonds:
|
4.11%
|
Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):
|
22.14%
|
Total Fund Leverage:
|
43.02%*
|
Average Effective Maturity:
|
6.37 Years
|
Effective Duration:
|
5.46 Years
|
Total Net Assets:
|
$500.41 Million**
|
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
|
$14.20
|
Number of Holdings:
|
171
|
Portfolio Turnover:
|
11%
|
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.11% through the use of tender option bonds, 14.45% in issued and outstanding APS,22.14% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 2.320% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
|
** Includes $92,125,000 of APS at liquidation value. The Fund also had outstanding $141,100,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
|
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-300655136.html
SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Share this article