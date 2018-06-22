AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31, 2018.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.






Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority  (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax)  Series 2016A  5.25%, 11/15/35

2.53%

2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue    Series 2012  5.00%, 1/01/29

2.26%

3) Massachusetts School Building Authority  (Massachusetts School Building Authority Sales Tax)  Series 2011B  5.00%, 10/15/32

2.12%

4) Central Plains Energy Project  (Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The)  Series 2017A  5.00%, 9/01/42

1.81%

5) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power PWR    Series 2013B  5.00%, 7/01/30

1.72%

6) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL    Series 2018  5.00%, 2/01/46

1.69%

7) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority  (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.)  Series 2014  5.00%, 11/15/39

1.48%

8) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp/NJ    Series 2018A  5.00%, 6/01/46

1.48%

9) City of New York NY    Series 2012I  5.00%, 8/01/28

1.46%

10) Chicago O'Hare International Airport    Series 2016B  5.00%, 1/01/41

1.34%



Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio %

Revenue

Health Care - Not-for-Profit

12.97%

Airport

9.53%

Toll Roads/Transit

6.63%

Electric Utility

6.01%

Revenue - Miscellaneous

4.12%

Water & Sewer

3.64%

Higher Education - Public

2.60%

Prepay Energy

2.51%

Port

1.51%

Tobacco Securitization

1.48%

Higher Education - Private

0.60%

Senior Living

0.27%

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

0.27%

SUBTOTAL

52.14%

Tax Supported

Special Tax

18.02%

State G.O.

7.87%

Local G.O.

6.82%

Tax-Supported State Lease

3.07%

Tax-Supported Local Lease

1.16%

SUBTOTAL

36.94%

Prerefunded/ETM

10.09%

Insured/Guaranteed

Guaranteed

0.80%

SUBTOTAL

0.80%

Cash Equivalents

Investment Companies

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

0.03%

Total

100.00%



State Breakdown

Portfolio %

New York

15.62%

California

13.93%

Pennsylvania

9.00%

New Jersey

7.07%

Texas

6.95%

Illinois

6.30%

Connecticut

6.26%

Florida

5.44%

Michigan

5.38%

Massachusetts

2.53%

Alabama

2.37%

South Carolina

2.04%

Nebraska

1.81%

Washington

1.57%

Hawaii

1.53%

Kentucky

1.41%

Tennessee

1.21%

Colorado

1.13%

Maryland

1.08%

District of Columbia

1.02%

Kansas

0.85%

Oregon

0.82%

Georgia

0.80%

Utah

0.76%

North Carolina

0.74%

Arizona

0.70%

Minnesota

0.46%

Arkansas

0.33%

Ohio

0.30%

Oklahoma

0.27%

Indiana

0.20%

Wisconsin

0.09%

Other

0.03%

Total Investments

100.00%



Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio %

AAA

7.78%

AA

36.01%

A

31.44%

BBB

13.09%

BB

0.49%

B

0.27%

D

0.00%

Not Rated

0.80%

Pre-refunded Bonds

10.09%

Short-Term Investments

0.03%

Total Investments

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

0.03%

1 to 5 years

1.07%

5 to 10 years

8.56%

10 to 20 years

60.70%

20 to 30 years

27.05%

More Than 30 years

2.59%

Other

0.00%

Total Investments

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

AMT Percent:

9.81%

Average Coupon:

5.19%

Percentage of Leverage:

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

0.00%

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

14.39%

Tender Option Bonds:

4.09%

Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):

22.04%

Total Fund Leverage:

40.52%*

Average Effective Maturity:

6.18  Years

Effective Duration:

5.32  Years

Total Net Assets:

$506.74 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$14.42

Number of Holdings:

163

Portfolio Turnover:

11%



* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.09% through the use of tender option bonds, 14.39% in issued and outstanding APS,22.04%  in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



** Includes $92,125,000 of APS at liquidation value.The Fund also had outstanding $141,100,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.



The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

 

