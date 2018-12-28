AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of December 31, 2018.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax) Series 2016A 5.25%, 11/15/35

2.53% 2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012 5.00%, 1/01/29

2.27% 3) Massachusetts School Building Authority (Massachusetts School Building Authority Sales Tax) Series 2011B 5.00%, 10/15/32

2.12% 4) Central Plains Energy Project (Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The) Series 2017A 5.00%, 9/01/42

1.72% 5) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013B 5.00%, 7/01/30

1.70% 6) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 2/01/46

1.68% 7) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC) AGM 5.00%, 7/01/58

1.61% 8) Detroit Downtown Development Authority AGM Series 2018A 5.00%, 7/01/48

1.60% 9) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.) Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39

1.48% 10) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018A 5.00%, 6/01/46

1.42%





Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio % Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit

16.96% Airport

9.71% Toll Roads/Transit

7.40% Electric Utility

4.68% Revenue - Miscellaneous

4.67% Water & Sewer

3.11% Prepay Energy

2.42% Higher Education - Public

1.82% Port

1.50% Tobacco Securitization

1.42% Industrial Development - Utility

1.06% Higher Education - Private

0.59% Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

0.27% Senior Living

0.26% Industrial Development - Industry

0.19% SUBTOTAL

56.06% Tax Supported



Special Tax

18.01% State G.O.

6.63% Local G.O.

3.39% Tax-Supported State Lease

3.06% Assessment District

2.08% Tax-Supported Local Lease

0.81% SUBTOTAL

33.98% Prerefunded/ETM

9.06% Insured/Guaranteed



Guaranteed

0.79% SUBTOTAL

0.79% Cash Equivalents



Investment Companies

0.11% SUBTOTAL

0.11% Total

100.00%





State Breakdown

Portfolio % California

12.74% New York

11.93% Pennsylvania

7.78% Michigan

7.47% Illinois

7.32% New Jersey

7.02% Texas

6.23% Connecticut

5.44% Florida

4.26% South Carolina

2.98% Massachusetts

2.53% Alabama

2.35% Nebraska

1.72% Wisconsin

1.61% North Carolina

1.55% Oklahoma

1.45% Minnesota

1.44% Washington

1.39% Tennessee

1.21% Hawaii

1.20% Utah

1.17% Colorado

1.13% Maryland

1.09% District of Columbia

1.01% Kentucky

0.97% Georgia

0.91% Kansas

0.84% Oregon

0.81% Arizona

0.70% West Virginia

0.63% Arkansas

0.33% Ohio

0.29% Indiana

0.20% Iowa

0.19% Other

0.11% Total Investments

100.00%





Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio % AAA

7.92% AA

32.15% A

36.54% BBB

12.44% BB

0.48% B

0.47% D

0.00% Not Rated

0.83% Pre-refunded Bonds

9.06% Short-Term Investments

0.11% Total Investments

100.00%





Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 year

0.11% 1 to 5 years

1.77% 5 to 10 years

10.13% 10 to 20 years

48.79% 20 to 30 years

35.46% More Than 30 years

3.74% Other

0.00% Total Investments

100.00%





Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:

10.95% Average Coupon:

5.10% Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:

0.00% Investment Operations:

0.00% Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.43% Tender Option Bonds:

4.13% Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):

36.18% Total Fund Leverage:

40.74%* Average Effective Maturity:

6.00 Years Effective Duration:

5.13 Years Total Net Assets:

$411.71 Million** Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$14.23 Number of Holdings:

159 Portfolio Turnover:

22%

* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.13% through the use of tender option bonds, 0.430% in issued and outstanding APS,36.18% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

** Includes $2,750,000 of APS at liquidation value.The Fund also had outstanding $229,375,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

