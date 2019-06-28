AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31,2019.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax) Series 2016A 5.25%, 11/15/35 2.56% 2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012 5.00%, 1/01/29 2.25% 3) Massachusetts School Building Authority (Massachusetts School Building Authority Sales Tax) Series 2011B 5.00%, 10/15/32 2.05% 4) Central Plains Energy Project (Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The) Series 2017A 5.00%, 9/01/42 1.91% 5) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 2/01/46 1.71% 6) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013B 5.00%, 7/01/30 1.67% 7) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC) AGM 5.00%, 7/01/58 1.64% 8) Detroit Downtown Development Authority AGM Series 2018A 5.00%, 7/01/48 1.61% 9) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.) Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39 1.51% 10) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018A 5.00%, 6/01/46 1.47%





Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio % Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit

17.45% Airport

8.89% Toll Roads/Transit

7.40% Electric Utility

4.70% Revenue - Miscellaneous

4.60% Water & Sewer

3.05% Prepay Energy

2.60% Higher Education - Public

1.77% Port

1.51% Tobacco Securitization

1.47% Industrial Development - Utility

1.04% Higher Education - Private

0.59% Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

0.27% Senior Living

0.27% Industrial Development - Industry

0.19% SUBTOTAL

55.80% Tax Supported



Special Tax

17.84% State G.O.

6.69% Local G.O.

3.37% Tax-Supported State Lease

3.02% Assessment District

2.10% Tax-Supported Local Lease

0.80% SUBTOTAL

33.82% Prerefunded/ETM

8.72% Cash Equivalents



Investment Companies

0.87% SUBTOTAL

0.87% Insured/Guaranteed



Guaranteed

0.79% SUBTOTAL

0.79% Total

100.00%





State Breakdown

Portfolio % New York

11.87% California

11.64% Pennsylvania

7.90% Illinois

7.47% New Jersey

7.08% Michigan

6.92% Texas

6.11% Connecticut

5.42% Florida

4.28% South Carolina

3.07% Massachusetts

2.45% Alabama

2.39% Nebraska

1.91% Wisconsin

1.64% North Carolina

1.59% Minnesota

1.48% Oklahoma

1.47% Washington

1.33% Tennessee

1.21% Utah

1.19% Hawaii

1.17% Colorado

1.12% Maryland

1.10% District of Columbia

1.00% Georgia

0.92% Ohio

0.91% Kansas

0.85% Kentucky

0.82% Oregon

0.78% Arizona

0.68% West Virginia

0.65% Arkansas

0.32% Indiana

0.20% Iowa

0.19% Other

0.87% Total Investments

100.00%





Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio % AAA

8.10% AA

31.78% A

35.99% BBB

12.77% BB

0.49% B

0.46% D

0.00% Not Rated

0.82% Pre-refunded Bonds

8.72% Short-Term Investments

0.87% Total Investments

100.00%





Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 year

0.87% 1 to 5 years

1.72% 5 to 10 years

14.65% 10 to 20 years

43.40% 20 to 30 years

35.17% More Than 30 years

4.19% Other

0.00% Total Investments

100.00%





Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:

10.28% Average Coupon:

5.07% Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:

0.00% Investment Operations:

0.00% Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.42% Tender Option Bonds:

3.99% Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs): 34.96% Total Fund Leverage:

39.37%* Average Effective Maturity:

5.57 Years Effective Duration:

4.88 Years Total Net Assets:

$435.69 Million** Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$15.06 Number of Holdings:

158 Portfolio Turnover:

22%

* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 3.99% through the use of tender option bonds, 0.420% in issued and outstanding APS,34.96% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

** Includes $2,750,000 of APS at liquidation value.The Fund also had outstanding $229,375,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

