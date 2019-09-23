AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of August 31,2019.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.






Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority  (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax)  Series 2016A  5.25%, 11/15/35

2.57%

2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue    Series 2012  5.00%, 1/01/29

2.23%

3) Central Plains Energy Project  (Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The)  Series 2017A  5.00%, 9/01/42

2.03%

4) Massachusetts School Building Authority  (Massachusetts School Building Authority Sales Tax)  Series 2011B  5.00%, 10/15/32

2.01%

5) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL    Series 2018  5.00%, 2/01/46

1.72%

6) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC)  AGM    5.00%, 7/01/58

1.66%

7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue    Series 2013B  5.00%, 7/01/30

1.64%

8) Detroit Downtown Development Authority  AGM  Series 2018A  5.00%, 7/01/48

1.61%

9) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority  (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.)  Series 2014  5.00%, 11/15/39

1.51%

10) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ    Series 2018A  5.00%, 6/01/46

1.48%



Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio %

Revenue

Health Care - Not-for-Profit

18.13%

Airport

8.87%

Toll Roads/Transit

7.36%

Electric Utility

4.66%

Revenue - Miscellaneous

4.61%

Water & Sewer

3.00%

Prepay Energy

2.71%

Higher Education - Public

1.73%

Port

1.52%

Tobacco Securitization

1.48%

Industrial Development - Utility

1.02%

Higher Education - Private

0.59%

Senior Living

0.27%

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

0.26%

Industrial Development - Industry

0.19%

SUBTOTAL

56.40%

Tax Supported

Special Tax

18.07%

State G.O.

6.63%

Local G.O.

3.48%

Tax-Supported State Lease

2.42%

Assessment District

2.10%

Tax-Supported Local Lease

0.58%

SUBTOTAL

33.28%

Prerefunded/ETM

6.98%

Cash Equivalents

Investment Companies

2.55%

SUBTOTAL

2.55%

Insured/Guaranteed

Guaranteed

0.79%

SUBTOTAL

0.79%

Total

100.00%



State Breakdown

Portfolio %

New York

11.73%

California

10.55%

Pennsylvania

8.30%

New Jersey

7.78%

Illinois

7.48%

Michigan

6.80%

Connecticut

5.36%

Texas

4.94%

Florida

4.28%

South Carolina

3.08%

Alabama

2.41%

Massachusetts

2.41%

Nebraska

2.03%

Wisconsin

1.66%

North Carolina

1.61%

Minnesota

1.49%

Oklahoma

1.48%

Tennessee

1.33%

Utah

1.20%

Colorado

1.18%

Hawaii

1.15%

Maryland

1.10%

District of Columbia

0.99%

Georgia

0.93%

Ohio

0.92%

Kansas

0.86%

Kentucky

0.81%

Oregon

0.76%

Arizona

0.68%

West Virginia

0.66%

Puerto Rico

0.39%

Washington

0.39%

Arkansas

0.32%

Indiana

0.20%

Iowa

0.19%

Other

2.55%

Total Investments

100.00%



Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio %

AAA

8.01%

AA

29.72%

A

37.23%

BBB

13.37%

BB

0.48%

B

0.19%

CC

0.26%

D

0.00%

Not Rated

1.21%

Pre-refunded Bonds

6.98%

Short-Term Investments

2.55%

Total Investments

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

2.55%

1 to 5 years

0.97%

5 to 10 years

15.01%

10 to 20 years

41.98%

20 to 30 years

34.88%

More Than 30 years

4.61%

Other

0.00%

Total Investments

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

AMT Percent:

10.31%

Average Coupon:

4.95%

Percentage of Leverage:

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

0.00%

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.09%

Tender Option Bonds:

3.90%

Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):

34.57%

Total Fund Leverage:

38.56%*

Average Effective Maturity:

5.54  Years

Effective Duration:

4.89  Years

Total Net Assets:

$446.47 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$15.51

Number of Holdings:

159

Portfolio Turnover:

22%



* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 3.90% through the use of tender option bonds, 0.090% in issued and outstanding APS,34.57%  in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



** Includes $600,000 of APS at liquidation value.The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.



The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

