AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of September 30,2020.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings Portfolio % 1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax) Series 2016A 5.25%, 11/15/35 2.47% 2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012 5.00%, 1/01/29 2.23% 3) Central Plains Energy Project (Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)) Series 2017A 5.00%, 9/01/42 2.02% 4) Massachusetts School Building Authority Series 2011B 5.00%, 10/15/32 (Prerefunded/ETM) 2.00% 5) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 2/01/46 1.74% 6) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC) AGM 5.00%, 7/01/58 1.69% 7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013B 5.00%, 7/01/30 1.65% 8) Detroit Downtown Development Authority AGM Series 2018A 5.00%, 7/01/48 1.63% 9) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp. Series 2018A 5.00%, 6/01/46 1.53% 10) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.) Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39 1.49%



Sector/Industry Breakdown Portfolio % Revenue

Health Care - Not-for-Profit 20.96% Airport 8.09% Toll Roads/Transit 6.98% Electric Utility 4.88% Revenue - Miscellaneous 4.76% Water & Sewer 3.01% Prepay Energy 2.70% Tobacco Securitization 1.53% Higher Education - Public 1.07% Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public 0.93% Higher Education - Private 0.74% Port 0.71% Industrial Development - Utility 0.47% Senior Living 0.24% Industrial Development - Industry 0.19% SUBTOTAL 57.26% Tax Supported

Special Tax 17.94% State G.O. 7.56% Local G.O. 3.32% Tax-Supported State Lease 2.36% Assessment District 2.13% Tax-Supported Local Lease 0.57% SUBTOTAL 33.88% Prerefunded/ETM 7.35% Insured/Guaranteed

Guaranteed 0.79% SUBTOTAL 0.79% Cash Equivalents

Investment Companies 0.41% SUBTOTAL 0.41% Asset-Backed

Housing - Multi-Family 0.31% SUBTOTAL 0.31% Total 100.00%



State Breakdown Portfolio % New York 12.51% California 10.73% Illinois 9.83% New Jersey 7.74% Pennsylvania 7.32% Connecticut 5.57% Florida 5.48% Texas 4.68% Michigan 3.91% South Carolina 3.14% Alabama 2.45% Massachusetts 2.40% Nebraska 2.02% Minnesota 1.91% Colorado 1.86% Oklahoma 1.78% Wisconsin 1.69% North Carolina 1.62% Tennessee 1.37% Arizona 1.33% Utah 1.18% Georgia 1.10% Maryland 1.10% Ohio 1.04% District of Columbia 0.99% Kansas 0.87% Guam 0.86% Kentucky 0.83% West Virginia 0.67% Puerto Rico 0.50% Hawaii 0.42% Arkansas 0.32% Indiana 0.19% Iowa 0.19% Louisiana 0.17% New Hampshire 0.13% Oregon 0.10% Total Investments 100.00%



Credit Quality Breakdown Portfolio % AAA 5.63% AA 28.53% A 38.11% BBB 17.26% BB 1.70% D 0.27% Not Rated 0.74% Pre-refunded Bonds 7.35% Short-Term Investments 0.41% Total Investments 100.00%



Bonds By Maturity Portfolio % Less than 1 year 0.41% 1 to 5 years 1.06% 5 to 10 years 22.10% 10 to 20 years 36.29% 20 to 30 years 35.09% More Than 30 years 5.05% Other 0.00% Total Investments 100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

AMT Percent: 10.16% Average Coupon: 5.09% Percentage of Leverage:

Bank Borrowing: 0.00% Investment Operations: 0.62% Auction Preferred Shares (APS): 0.00% Tender Option Bonds: 4.03% Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs): 35.67% Total Fund Leverage: 40.32%* Average Effective Maturity: 5.29 Years Effective Duration: 4.67 Years Total Net Assets: $432.56 Million** Common Stock Net Asset Value: $15.05 Number of Holdings: 171 Portfolio Turnover: 14%

* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.03% through the use of tender option bonds, 35.67% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.620% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

