AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update
Nov 23, 2020, 16:23 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of October 31, 2020.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
|
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
|
Portfolio %
|
1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax) Series 2016A 5.25%, 11/15/35
|
2.47%
|
2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012 5.00%, 1/01/29
|
2.23%
|
3) Central Plains Energy Project Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Series 2017A 5.00%, 9/01/42
|
2.00%
|
4) Massachusetts School Building Authority Series 2011B 5.00%, 10/15/32 (Prerefunded/ETM)
|
2.00%
|
5) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 2/01/46
|
1.74%
|
6) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC) AGM 5.00%, 7/01/58
|
1.69%
|
7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013B 5.00%, 7/01/30
|
1.65%
|
8) Detroit Downtown Development Authority AGM Series 2018A 5.00%, 7/01/48
|
1.64%
|
9) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018A 5.00%, 6/01/46
|
1.53%
|
10) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.) Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39
|
1.49%
|
Sector/Industry Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
Revenue
|
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
|
20.97%
|
Airport
|
8.08%
|
Toll Roads/Transit
|
7.00%
|
Electric Utility
|
4.89%
|
Revenue - Miscellaneous
|
4.77%
|
Water & Sewer
|
3.01%
|
Prepay Energy
|
2.68%
|
Tobacco Securitization
|
1.53%
|
Higher Education - Public
|
1.07%
|
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
|
0.93%
|
Higher Education - Private
|
0.74%
|
Port
|
0.71%
|
Industrial Development - Utility
|
0.47%
|
Senior Living
|
0.24%
|
Industrial Development - Industry
|
0.19%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
57.28%
|
Tax Supported
|
Special Tax
|
17.98%
|
State G.O.
|
7.61%
|
Local G.O.
|
3.32%
|
Tax-Supported State Lease
|
2.36%
|
Assessment District
|
2.13%
|
Tax-Supported Local Lease
|
0.56%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
33.96%
|
Prerefunded/ETM
|
7.36%
|
Insured/Guaranteed
|
Guaranteed
|
0.79%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.79%
|
Asset-Backed
|
Housing - Multi-Family
|
0.32%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.32%
|
Cash Equivalents
|
Investment Companies
|
0.29%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.29%
|
Total
|
100.00%
|
State Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
New York
|
12.55%
|
California
|
10.73%
|
Illinois
|
9.86%
|
New Jersey
|
7.73%
|
Pennsylvania
|
7.34%
|
Connecticut
|
5.58%
|
Florida
|
5.49%
|
Texas
|
4.68%
|
Michigan
|
3.93%
|
South Carolina
|
3.15%
|
Alabama
|
2.44%
|
Massachusetts
|
2.40%
|
Nebraska
|
2.00%
|
Colorado
|
1.85%
|
Minnesota
|
1.79%
|
Oklahoma
|
1.78%
|
Wisconsin
|
1.69%
|
North Carolina
|
1.62%
|
Tennessee
|
1.37%
|
Arizona
|
1.33%
|
Utah
|
1.18%
|
Georgia
|
1.10%
|
Maryland
|
1.10%
|
Ohio
|
1.05%
|
District of Columbia
|
0.99%
|
Guam
|
0.87%
|
Kansas
|
0.86%
|
Kentucky
|
0.83%
|
West Virginia
|
0.67%
|
Puerto Rico
|
0.50%
|
Hawaii
|
0.42%
|
Arkansas
|
0.33%
|
Indiana
|
0.20%
|
Iowa
|
0.19%
|
Louisiana
|
0.17%
|
New Hampshire
|
0.13%
|
Oregon
|
0.10%
|
Total Investments
|
100.00%
|
Credit Quality Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
AAA
|
5.65%
|
AA
|
28.54%
|
A
|
38.13%
|
BBB
|
17.30%
|
BB
|
1.70%
|
D
|
0.28%
|
Not Rated
|
0.75%
|
Pre-refunded Bonds
|
7.36%
|
Short-Term Investments
|
0.29%
|
Total Investments
|
100.00%
|
Bonds By Maturity
|
Portfolio %
|
Less than 1 year
|
0.29%
|
1 to 5 years
|
1.21%
|
5 to 10 years
|
21.99%
|
10 to 20 years
|
36.40%
|
20 to 30 years
|
35.06%
|
More Than 30 years
|
5.05%
|
Other
|
0.00%
|
Total Investments
|
100.00%
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
AMT Percent:
|
10.13%
|
Average Coupon:
|
5.06%
|
Percentage of Leverage:
|
Bank Borrowing:
|
0.00%
|
Investment Operations:
|
0.00%
|
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
|
0.00%
|
Tender Option Bonds:
|
4.03%
|
Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):
|
35.69%
|
Total Fund Leverage:
|
39.72%*
|
Average Effective Maturity:
|
5.27 Years
|
Effective Duration:
|
4.67 Years
|
Total Net Assets:
|
$429.46 Million**
|
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
|
$14.94
|
Number of Holdings:
|
171
|
Portfolio Turnover:
|
14%
|
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.03% through the use of tender option bonds, 35.69% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
|
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
|
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
