AllianceHCM's New AI Features Can Help Companies Build Their Dream Teams

News provided by

AllianceHCM

07 Sep, 2023, 14:11 ET

HOUSTON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceHCM, one of the nation's most agile and innovative human capital management (HCM) software providers, announced the launch of its latest software update, featuring additions to streamline recruiting. These additions include an artificial intelligence-powered job description builder and an AI-driven resume summary generator.

The centerpiece of this update is the AI job description builder, which empowers HR professionals to craft precise and catchy job descriptions. The job description builder uses AI to incorporate industry trends, HR best practices, and job requirements to generate descriptions that resonate with today's candidates. This accelerates the recruitment process in a competitive hiring landscape by decreasing the time spent creating engaging job descriptions.

Also released is the AI resume summary generator, which further elevates the efficiency of individuals involved in recruiting. This tool generates concise summaries of a candidate's resume by automatically extracting key qualifications, experiences, and achievements from a submitted resume. The summaries help recruiters and hiring managers identify the most suitable candidates, expediting the initial screening phase and allowing HR teams to dedicate more time to strategic evaluation and engagement.

"Customers always tell us that hiring the right people quickly is a top priority," said Paul Fleischman, Chief Technology Officer at AllianceHCM. "We're committed to pushing the envelope to help HR and business leaders, and using AI in recruiting minimizes some of the biggest pain points of hiring. Our product team will continue to innovate and release other customer-driven enhancements."

These new features are integrated into the existing AllianceHCM platform and are immediately available to current users.

About AllianceHCM
A robust human capital management system is the backbone of your company's workforce, and AllianceHCM provides a complete solution that is developed based on actual customer needs. Managers, HR, and payroll professionals can rely on our technology to hire, pay, and manage employees while also knowing that AllianceHCM offers stellar customer service. We work daily to give our new customers the same unmatched level of service and support as our founding customers got more than 30 years ago, before HR technology even existed. Today, AllianceHCM products deliver a single, secure solution to integrate with the platforms you already use and give you time back to focus on your own customers. See our complete HCM solutions.

SOURCE AllianceHCM

Also from this source

AllianceHCM Integrates with Experian Employer Services to Streamline Employment and Income Verification Fulfillment for Clients

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.