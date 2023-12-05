AllianceOne Receivables Management awarded 3-year revenue cycle solutions contract with healthcare improvement company Premier, Inc.

News provided by

AllianceOne

05 Dec, 2023, 09:03 ET

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceOne has won a 3-year national group purchasing agreement for revenue cycle solutions with national healthcare improvement company Premier, Inc.

The new group purchasing agreement allows Premier's 4,350 hospitals, health systems and approximately 300,000 other provider members to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for revenue cycle solutions including pre delinquency and early out collections, primary collections, eligibility/benefits verification, insurance follow-up, payment plan management, and patient statements. 

"We are excited about this opportunity to work with Premier to help healthcare organizations reduce their patient owed A/R, while helping maintain an excellent public image," said Tim Casey, Chief Executive Officer, AllianceOne Receivable Solutions. "This agreement provides an excellent opportunity for hospitals to get discounted pricing from an industry leader in healthcare collections for 50 years, where results and patient satisfaction is at our core." 

About Premier
Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and approximately 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About AllianceOne Receivables
AllianceOne Receivables Management, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Teleperformance USA, is one of the leading accounts receivable providers today, offering a complete range of collection, revenue cycle and contact center solutions designed to meet healthcare organization's needs.  With the largest geographic footprint and tenured healthcare operations, we can serve you anytime, anywhere, while maintaining the highest security and privacy in the healthcare space. 

Media Contact:                                                   

Sales Contact:

Cristin Clayborne                                                 

Jeff Gasser

Director of Marketing                                           

VP Business Development, Healthcare

AllianceOne Receivables Management, Inc.       

AllianceOne Receivables Management, Inc.

[email protected]                 

[email protected]

SOURCE AllianceOne

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.