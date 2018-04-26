AllianceRx Walgreens Prime and Walgreens Gain Access to More Specialty Drugs

ORLANDO, Fla. and DEERFIELD, Ill., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, the combined central specialty and home delivery pharmacy formed by Walgreens and pharmacy benefit manager Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime), and Walgreens, announce the availability of several new limited distribution drugs for its specialty patients.

The new drugs treat rare conditions such as Huntington's disease, severe asthma and cystic fibrosis (CF), or offer improved treatment protocols for hemophilia in adults and children.

The four drugs now available for AllianceRx Walgreens Prime and Walgreens patients include Austedo® (deutetrabenazine), Fasenra™ (benralizumab), Hemlibra® (emicizumab-kxwh) and Symdeko™ (tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor).

Austedo is used to treat involuntary body movements associated with Huntington's disease, an incurable, hereditary brain disorder. Distributed by Teva Pharmaceuticals USA , Inc., Austedo is also now available at select Walgreens community-based specialty pharmacies.

"Continually expanding on our industry-leading limited distribution drug list demonstrates our passion and commitment to making sure patients have access to the medications they need, including those that may be hard to find," says Joel Wright, chief executive officer for AllianceRx Walgreens Prime. "We are pleased to offer these medications as additional options to help treat patients who have been diagnosed with these serious conditions, and continue to work with Walgreens at the community-based specialty pharmacies as well."

About AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime (alliancerxwp.com) is a specialty and home delivery pharmacy that strives to provide exceptional care throughout a patient's treatment journey with the medications they need every day. Formed in 2017 through a collaboration between Walgreens, one of the nation's largest chain drug stores, and Prime Therapeutics, a leading pharmacy benefit manager, the company offers tools and resources for patients, providers and health plans to deliver the optimal health outcomes. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Fla. and its pharmacies are accredited by several national pharmacy accreditation services.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (walgreens.com), a provider of trusted care in communities since 1901, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA), the first global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day, using the most convenient, multichannel access to consumer goods and services and trusted, cost-effective pharmacy, health and wellness services and advice. Walgreens operates 8,100 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. Approximately 400 Walgreens stores offer Healthcare Clinic or other provider retail clinic services.

