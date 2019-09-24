AllianceRx Walgreens Prime earns specialty pharmacy reaccreditation from ACHC

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, one of the largest specialty and home delivery pharmacies in the U.S., proudly announces it has received reaccreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for its specialty pharmacy services.

Accreditation is a process through which healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. By achieving this status, AllianceRx Walgreens Prime has demonstrated a comprehensive commitment to quality care, improved processes and better patient outcomes.

"AllianceRx Walgreens Prime has always placed patient care in the highest regard. Receiving reaccreditation is affirmation of our teams' commitment to providing the highest standards of care for our patients," says Tracey James, vice president of pharmacy services at AllianceRx Walgreens Prime.

"Quality is not one person's job, it's everyone's job. It's about reducing rework, improving processes and doing things right the first time," adds James. "Accreditation affirms our team members have gone the extra mile and are fully prepared and capable of handling our patients' care and information in a safe manner."

ACHC accreditation occurs every three years and will be effective for AllianceRx Walgreens Prime Specialty until Sept 15, 2022. In addition to ACHC, AllianceRx Walgreens Prime's specialty and home delivery pharmacies are accredited by URAC.

About AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime (alliancerxwp.com) is a specialty and home delivery pharmacy that strives to provide exceptional care throughout a patient's treatment journey with the medications they need every day. Formed in 2018 through a collaboration between Walgreen Co., one of the nation's largest chain drug stores, and Prime Therapeutics, a leading pharmacy benefit manager, the company offers tools and resources for patients, providers and health plans to deliver optimal health outcomes. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Fla.

