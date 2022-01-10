AllianceRx Walgreens Prime Earns URAC Reaccreditation for Specialty Pharmacy

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, one of the country's largest specialty and home delivery pharmacies, has received reaccreditation* from URAC for its specialty pharmacy services. URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality through accreditation, certification and measurement.

"Last summer, our home delivery pharmacies received reaccreditation from URAC, and I'm proud to announce our specialty pharmacies were also just awarded full reaccreditation," says Tracey James, RPh, senior vice president of AllianceRx Walgreens Prime's Pharmacy Services. "By achieving this status, AllianceRx Walgreens Prime has demonstrated a comprehensive commitment to quality care, improved processes and better patient outcomes. The result is a higher level of performance and a greater focus on patient care."

"Pharmacies and related pharmaceutical services play a critical role in the health care delivery system now more than ever. Given the complicated nature of chronic disease, pharmacies like AllianceRx Walgreens Prime do much more than simply fill a prescription. As trusted experts at the frontline of care delivery, they often provide targeted patient support and education to ensure proper medication management," said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, MD. "By achieving URAC reaccreditation, AllianceRx Walgreens Prime demonstrates excellence in quality care delivery and their long-term commitment to ensuring patient safety and improving outcomes."

The reaccreditation is effective until January 1, 2025.

* When searching URAC Directory of Accredited Organizations, AllianceRx Walgreens Prime's specialty pharmacy accreditation will be listed as Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy, LLC, Cystic Fibrosis Services, LLC, and Prime Therapeutics Specialty Pharmacy LLC. Each of those entities operates under the AllianceRx Walgreens Prime name.

About AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime (alliancerxwp.com) is a specialty and home delivery pharmacy that strives to provide exceptional care throughout a patient's treatment journey with the medications they need every day. Formed in 2017, the company offers tools and resources for patients, providers and health plans to deliver optimal health outcomes. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Fla. and its pharmacies are accredited by several national pharmacy accreditation services.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company's portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

Media Contact

Adrienne Foley, APR

External communications manager

[email protected]

SOURCE AllianceRx Walgreens Prime